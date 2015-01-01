पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपील...:मुख्य बाजार में बढ़ रही भीड़, इधर कोरोना संक्रमितों के आंकड़ोंे में भी इजाफा, यातायात प्लान नाकाफी

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहार पर दुकानों मंे भीड़ न लगाएं, मास्क का उपयोग करें, तभी आप और हम सुरक्षित रहेंगे

कोरोना का कहर जिले में रुका नहीं है। शुक्रवार को एक साथ 21 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई। इससे पहले बुधवार और गुरुवार को भी 15-15 करोना पॉजीटिव मरीज मिले थे। महीनेभर बाद पहली बार कोरोना संक्रमण में इतना उछाल है। वहीं बाजार में त्योहारी सीजन होने की वजह से भीड़ बढ़ रही है और लोग मास्क भी नहीं पहन रहे हैं। दीपावली के ठीक पहले संक्रमण दर बढ़ने से प्रशासन टेंशन में है। लोग जागरुक नहीं हुए और मास्क नहीं पहनेंगे तो इसमें कोई दो मत नहीं कि दिवाली अस्पताल में मनाना पड़ सकती है। तमाम सुरक्षा व सावधानी के बावजूद गलती से संक्रमित हो जाए तो समझ में आए लेकिन बाजार में कोई मास्क पहन नहीं रहा है, इसे नासमझी ही कहेंगे। जिले में अब तक 2225 कोरोना पॉजीटिव मरीज मिल चुके हैं। इनमें 2064 मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। वहीं 49 लोगों की मौत कोरोना की वजह से हुई है।

बाजार का जायजा... भीड़ से यातायात प्लान बे-असर
ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने तिलक चौक से माधवगंज के बीच तीन पहिया और चार पहिया वाहनों को रोकने की योजना बनाई है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस का कहना है कि तीन दिन से ये प्लान लागू भी कर दिया है लेकिन असल में फिर भी जाम लग रहा है। वैसे इन दिनों त्योहार नजदीक आते ही बाजार में खरीदारी करने वालों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। शहर के मुख्य बाजार में पिछले दिनों की अपेक्षा इन दिनों ज्यादा भीड़ है।

बड़ा बाजार से खरी फाटक तक पार्किंग ही नहीं है
14 नवंबर को को दिवाली है, 25 को देव उठनी ग्यारस है। मंडी में सोयाबीन की बिक्री शुरू होगी। सबसे बड़ी परेशानी बड़ा बाजार से खरी फाटक तक पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं होने की है।

जाम... बेतरतीब दुकानों के कारण सड़कें भी संकरी
बेतरतीब दुकानों के कारण भी सड़कें संकरी हो गई है। बड़ा बाजार, तिलक चौक, निकासा, किरी मोहल्ला, बांसकुली, माधवगंज, खरी फाटक रोड में राेज जाम के हालात बनते हैं।

^ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज आशीष राय का कहना है कि त्योहारों पर शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिगड़े नहीं इसके लिए प्लान तैयार है। तिलक चौक से माधवगंज तक तीन पहिया और चार पहिया वाहनों को प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। वहीं दो मोबाइल वाहन सतत निगरानी करेंगे। शनिवार को रोड पर दुकान लगाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

शनि पुष्य नक्षत्र आज... जमीन, मकान, सोना खरीदना रहेगा शुभ, व्यापारी भी खरीदेंगे नए बहीखाते

विदिशा| इस साल धनतेरस और दीपावली के पूर्व पड़ रहे पुष्प नक्षत्र को इसलिए खास माना जा रहा है कि शनिवार को याने 7 नवंबर को पड़ रहा है पुष्य नक्षत्र शनि दशा को दर्शाता है। शनि स्थिरता के द्योतक हैं। इस कारण पुष्य नक्षत्र में किए गए कार्य चिर स्थाई होते हैं जो की खरीददारी के लिए श्रेष्ठ है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में वाहन, ज्वेलरी, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स, कपड़े, फर्नीचर, वाहन, सोना, चांदी, भूमि, मकान खरीदना अति शुभ माना जाता है। पंडित विनोद शास्त्री ने बताया की विदिशा के स्थानीय समय के अनुसार पुष्य नक्षत्र शनिवार सुबह 8:04 से प्रारंभ होगा और रविवार सुबह 8:44 तक रहेगा। शनिवार को खरीदारी करने का शुभ मुहूर्त प्रातः 8:04 से 9:30 तक रहेगा। विदिशा व्यापार महासंघ के पूर्व महामंत्री घनश्याम बंसल ने कहा कि व्यवसायी इसी शुभ मुहूर्त में स्टेशनरी एवं बहीखाते, चादर-खोली, थैली-बसना आदि सामग्री खरीदते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें