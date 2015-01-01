पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऊर्जा मंत्री को लिखा पत्र:बिजली कंपनी की अकर्मण्यता से हमारे सामने अस्तित्व बचाने का अंतिम अवसर

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 तक किसानों को 10 घंटे बिजली नहीं मिली तो 26 से हम उनके साथ मैदान में उतरेंगे

बिजली कंपनी की लापरवाही और मनमानी से नाराज शमशाबाद की भाजपा विधायक राजश्री रुदप्रतापसिंह ने ऊर्जा मंत्री को पत्र लिखा है। पत्र में बताया है कि यदि 3 दिन के भीतर बिजली सप्लाई सही ढंग से नहीं हुई तो बिजली कार्यालय का घेराव किया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि दैनिक भास्कर ने रविवार को सिंचाई के लिए 10 घंटे बिजली देने का दावा, हकीकत… चार घंटे ही मिल रही शीर्षक खबर को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इस खबर में कंपनी के दावे और खेतों में बिजली का इंतजार करते किसानों की व्यथा प्रमुख रूप से बताई गई थी। इस खबर के प्रकाशित होने के बाद विधायक राजश्री सिंह ने ऊर्जा मंत्री सहित संबंधित अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा है।

बोवनी का समय, लेकिन अभी तक खेतों में पलेवा तक नहीं हो सका

पत्र में विधायक ने लिखा है कि क्षेत्र में किसानों को सही ढंग से बिजली नहीं मिल रही है। नटेरन क्षेत्र का संबंधित जूनियर इंजीनियर हमेशा फोन बंद रखते हैं। कई बार कहने के बाद भी बिजली सप्लाई व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हुआ। क्षेत्र के सोमवारा, गोलना, रिनिया, सेऊ आदि क्षेत्र में पिछले 10 दिन से लाइट नहीं आ रही है। इन परिस्थितियों के कारण क्षेत्र में भ्रमण के दौरान किसान उग्र हो जाते हैं और मर्यादा का उल्लंघन कर देते हैं। ऐसे समय में यदि हमनें किसान भाइयों का साथ नहीं दिया तो वे हमारे साथ अभद्रता कर सकते हैं। बिजली कंपनी की अकर्मण्यता का भार हम जनप्रतिनिधि क्यों उठाएं। इसलिए हमारे सामने भी अपने अस्तित्व बचाने का अंतिम अवसर है कि हम जनता के साथ मैदान में उतरकर उन्हें सहयोग करें।

सुधार नहीं तो घेराव
विधायक राजश्री सिंह ने चेतावनी दी है कि मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणा के अनुसार सिंचाई के लिए 10 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई दी जाए। 25 नवंबर तक यदि बिजली व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हुआ तो 26 नवंबर को बिजली कंपनी कार्यालय का घेराव किया जाएगा। विधायक राजश्री सिंह का कहना है कि हमनें इस पत्र की प्रति अफसरों को भी दी है। यदि सुधार नहीं हुआ तो घेराव करेंगे।

रिनिया में 4 दिन से बिजली नहीं थी, रविवार को आई, लेकिन एक घंटे के लिए

नटेरन ब्लॉक के रिनिया गांव के किसान बिजली सप्लाई नहीं मिलने की वजह से नाराज हैं। रिनिया पंचायत में पहले चार दिन सिंचाई के लिए लाइट नहीं आई। रविवार को सिर्फ एक घंटे बिजली मिली। गांव के दुर्गाप्रसाद तिवारी का कहना है कि बिजली सप्लाई नहीं होने की वजह से पलेवा करना मुश्किल हो गया है। 10 घंटे की बजाय सिर्फ 1 घंटे बिजली मिल रही है। यही हाल बरखेड़ा और सिरसी गांव के किसानों का है। पूरे जिले में किसान बिजली कंपनी की लापरवाही की वजह से परेशान हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि बोवनी का समय निकला जा रहा है। अब तक पलेवा नहीं हुआ है। इसलिए किसान घबराए हुए हैं। शमशाबाद क्षेत्र के फतेहपुर गांव के किसान राजेश यादव का कहना है कि मुश्किल से चार घंटा बिजली मिल रही है।

आज सांसद के सामने किसान जलाएंगे पुतला: सागर सांसद राजबहादुरसिंह सोमवार को नटेरन में भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे। इस दौरान क्षेत्र के किसान बिजली कंपनी की मनमानी और लापरवाही के विरोध में अपनी नाराजी जताएंगे। बिजली कंपनी और सिंचाई विभाग के अफसरों की वजह से किसान इस बार बहुत परेशान हैं। सोमवार को सांसद के कार्यक्रम के दौरान पुतला जलाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें