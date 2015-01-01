पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भगवान भी इंसान ही हैं:रात का पारा 120... भगवान को ठंड से बचाने ओढ़ाई शाल

विदिशा5 घंटे पहले
  • 15 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चली हवा, ठंड का जोर शुरू, हल्की बारिश के आसार अब भी

इंसानों के साथ ही भगवान को भी सर्दी लगती है। भगवान को तेज ठंड से बचाने के लिए ऊनी शाल ओढ़ाए जा रहे हैं। ब्लाक कालोनी स्थित सिंहवाहिनी मंदिर परिसर में हनुमानजी को पुजारी ने ऊनी शाल ओढ़ाकर उन्हें ठंड से बचाने का प्रयास किया। भगवान भी मानवीय रुप.... पुजारी का कहना था कि जब इंसान को ठंड लगती है तो भगवान को क्यों नहीं। मानवीय रूप में जो व्यवहार इंसानों से किया जाता है, वही भगवान से भी होना चाहिए। भगवान को भूख लगती है तो इसी वजह से उन्हें भोग लगाया जाता है।

अरब सागर से आने वाली नमी का असर अब भी बरकरार
अरब सागर से आने वाली नमी का असर अब भी बरकरार है। मंगलवार-बुधवार की रात में विदिशा शहर में बारिश हुई। सुबह 8 बजे तक 3 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई है। वहीं ग्यारसपुर में 16 मिमी बारिश दर्ज हुई है। हल्की बारिश के आसार अब भी बने हुए हैं। सीहोर कृषि कॉलेज के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि अगले 24 घंटे तक मौसम ऐसा तरह रहेगा। हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। वहीं हवाओं की गति 15 किमी प्रति घंटा रही। हवाएं उत्तर-पूर्व से चलने लगी हैं। रात का पारा गिरेगा और दिन का पारा बढ़ेगा। बुधवार को रात का पारा 12 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया और दिन का पारा 19 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।

मौसम साफ, नीचे आएगा पारा
सीहोर कृषि कॉलेज के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि गुरुवार से मौसम साफ होना शुरू हो जाएगा। बादल साफ होने के बाद हवाओं की गति कम होगी। अभी हवाओं की गति 15 किमी प्रति घंटा है। मौसम साफ होने के बाद रात का पारा तेजी से नीचे आना शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके बाद ठंड का असर ज्यादा दिखेगा।
आगे क्या... मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अरब सागर से लगातार नमी आने के कारण बारिश हुई। अब इसका असर कम हो गया है। नमी आने से बंद होने के कारण धूप निकलेगी। इससे मौसम शुष्क होगा और ठंड बढ़ेगी। हालांकि कोहरा रहने की संभावना बनी हुई है।

