पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण:सुबह 11:30 तक मुनादी, 3 बजे से मैदान में उतरा अमला, 2 घंटे में 28 दुकानें हटाईं

विदिशा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कब्जे पर अब मनमर्जी नहीं}जिला अस्पताल के सामने से छोटी-बड़ी दुकानों को हटाया

शहर को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त करने की मुहिम दिन ब दिन तेज होती जा रही है। माधवगंज चौराहा के बाद नपा का अतिक्रमण हटाने का अभियान अब शहर के अन्य हिस्सों में शुरू गया है। मंगलवार को नपा के अतिक्रमण विरोधी अमले ने नए जिला अस्पताल के सामने से बड़ी संख्या में कब्जे हटाए। सुबह 11 से साढ़े 11 बजे तक मुनादी कराई गई। लेकिन दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई और 2 घंटे में 28 दुकानों को हटाया गया। जिला अस्पताल के सामने लंबे समय से चाय, नाश्ता, पान-मसाला व फास्ट फूड आदि की दुकानें रखीं हुईं थीं। अस्पताल के सामने फुटपाथ पर जहां लगातार अतिक्रमण बढ़ता ही जा रहा था, नपा ने मंगलवार को यहां सख्ती के साथ कार्रवाई कर 28 से ज्यादा अतिक्रमण हटाए। इसके अलावा नपा की टीम ने सांची रोड पर ईदगाह से गुलाब वाटिका तक शोरूम संचालकों व अन्य दुकानदारों का अतिक्रमण भी हटाने की कार्रवाई की। विशेषकर ट्रैक्टर शोरूम संचालकों फिर से सड़क पर ट्रैक्टर रखने पर 20 हजार रुपए तक का जुर्माना करने की चेतावनी दी।

कुछ ने खुद ही हटाईं दुकानें, बाकी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में भरकर ले गए
नपा ने मंगलवार की सुबह मुनादी करवाकर जिला अस्पताल के सामने रखी गुमठियों को दुकानदारों से स्वयं हटाने के लिए पहले मंगलवार की सुबह चेतावनी दी गई, वहीं दोपहर बाद नपा की टीम ने पहुंचकर एक के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की। नपा का अमला ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली में भरकर दुकानों को उठा लाया। कुछ अतिक्रमण कारियों ने स्वयं ही अपने अतिक्रमण हटा, जिनको हटाने में खुद अमले ने मदद की। ज्यादातर दुकानदारों का सामान नपा ने लौटा दिया। जबकि दो दुकानों को जब्ती कर लिया है। एक गुमठी इतनी बड़ी थी कि उसे हाइड्रा से उठावाया गया है।

आज बस स्टैंड से हटेंगे गैराज संचालकों के वाहन
कलेक्टर डॉ पंकज जैन ने सोमवार की रात में बस स्टैंड व आसपास के क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण किया था। कलेक्टर ने इस दौरान बस स्टैंड के पास गैराज संचालकों के कंडम वाहनों को हटाए जाने के निर्देश दिए थे। मंगलवार को नपा के अतिक्रमण विरोधी दल के प्रभारी अशोक राय ने बस स्टैंड स्थित गैराज संचालकों को 24 घंटे में कंडम वाहनों को हटाने की चेतावनी दी।

आगे क्या... कहां कहां चलेगा नपा का सफाई अभियान

1-पीतलमिल से बंटीनगर: इस क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा अतिक्रमण है। पिछले तीन दिन से नपा द्वारा यहां लगातार मुनादी करवाकर अतिक्रमण हटाने की चेतावनी दी जा रही है। नपा गुरुवार से इस क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण हटाने के खिलाफ कार्रवाई अमला करेगा। 2-दुर्गानगर से कपूर गार्डन-दुर्गानगर चौराहा से कपूर गार्डन तक मार्ग से भी नपा द्वारा अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा। इस क्षेत्र में दुर्गानगर चौराहा से लेकर पूरनपुरा चौराहा तक बड़े पैमाने पर अस्थाई और स्थाई अतिक्रमण होने से आवागमन बाधित होता है। 3-अहमदपुर चौराहा से चुंगीनाका-इस क्षेत्र में नपा द्वारा पूर्व में भी अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की चुकी है। इसके बावजूद फिर से अतिक्रमण काबिज हो गए हैं। इस क्षेत्र में भी नपा ने मुनादी शुरू करवा दी है। अगले चरण में इस क्षेत्र में नपा सख्ती से कार्रवाई करेगी।

चरणबद्ध तरीके से शहर का अतिक्रमण हटाएंगे
^मंगलवार को बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में गैराज संचालकों को कंडम वाहन व अन्य अतिक्रमण हटाने की चेतावनी दे दी गई है। अगर उन्होंने तय समय में इसे नहीं हटाया तो बुधवार को नपा की टीम अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई करेगी। इसके अलावा अन्य मार्गों को चिन्हित कर चरणबद्ध तरीके से अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा।
-अशोक राय, अतिक्रमण विरोधी दल प्रभारी नपा।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser