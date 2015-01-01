पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:अब गंजबासौदा में 9 और सिरोंज में मिले 8 संक्रमित

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
विदिशा शहर के अलावा अब जिले में भी कोरोना संक्रमण भयानक स्तर पर बढ़ रहा है। मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमण से 39 लोग संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा विदिशा शहर में 21 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके अलावा बासौदा में 9, सिरोंज में 8 और कुरवाई में एक व्यक्ति कोरोना से पॉजिटिव मिला है। जिले की तहसीलों में भी कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है, जो कि जिले वासियों के साथ साथ प्रशासन के लिए भी चिंता का विषय है। विदिशा शहर सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित मरीज मिलने से हॉट स्पॉट बना हुआ है। इस नवंबर माह में जिले में जहां 589 मरीज को रोना से संक्रमित मिले हैं, जिनमें से केवल विदिशा शहर 444 संक्रमित मरीज मिल हैं।

319 एक्टिव केस
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से अब तक 2744 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं, जिनमें से 2373 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं जबकि 52 लोगों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। मंगलवार की स्थिति में जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों के 319 एक्टिव केस हो गए थे। अब संक्रमण बढ़ने से सेंपलिंग भी बढ़ा दी गई है हर दिन अब 600 से 700 संदिग्ध लोगों की सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। अब जांच भी अधिक संख्या में हो रही है।

