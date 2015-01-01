पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:अब रात 8 बजे बंद होगा शहर का बाजार

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
अब विदिशा का बाजार रात 8 बजे बंद होगा। यह निर्णय शनिवार की रात में विदिशा व्यापार महासंघ ने लिया। रात में व्यापार महासंघ भवन में लंबी बैठक चली। बैठक में महासंघ के समस्त संगठनों के पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे। व्यापार महासंघ के महामंत्री चेतन वलेचा ने बताया कि बैठक में सभी ने सहमति दी है कि रविवार से बाजार रात 8 बजे बंद होगा। भोजनालय और पेट्रोल पंप से इससे मुक्त रहेंगे।

खतरा टला नहीं... 47 मरीज मिले, इनमें फिर विदिशा के 34 शामिल

जिले में कोरोना काल में अब तक एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 48 संक्रमित मरीज मिलने का रिकार्ड है। शनिवार को जिले में 24 घंटे के दौरान में 47 मरीज मिले हैं, जो कि जिले में अब तक की रिकार्ड संख्या से सिर्फ एक संख्या कम है। जिले में मिले इन नए मरीजों का यह आंकड़ा कोरोना संक्रमण की विस्फोटक स्थिति की चेतावनी दे रहा है। नए मरीजों में सर्वाधिक 34 मरीज विदिशा शहर में मिले हैं। विदिशा के अलावा ग्यारसपुर में 6, बासौदा में 5 और लटेरी और सिरोंज में एक-एक व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमण से पॉजिटिव मिला है। विदिशा शहर कोरोना संक्रमण का हॉट स्पॉट बन चुका है। लगातार अधिक संख्या में मरीज मिलने से शहर में शनिवार से रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू भी लागू हो गया है। ठंड के तेवर बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण भी खतरा स्तर पर फैलने लगा है। जिले में अब तक 2632 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। इनमें से 2295 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने से जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर 285 पर पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 91 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। शनिवार को भी जिले भर से 567 संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। जिले में अब तक 56569 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं।

