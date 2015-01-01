पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:एक की मौत, 53 दिन बाद फिर मिले 34 कोरोना मरीज

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण विदिशा शहर में एक बार फिर बेकाबू हो चुका है। पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में 34 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में करीब 55 दिन बाद एक दिन में इतनी अधिक संख्या में संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले 23 सितंबर को सर्वाधिक 44 संक्रमित मरीज एक दिन में मिले थे। इसके बाद मंगलवार 17 नवंबर को मिले मरीजों की संख्या अब तक सार्वाधिक है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 30 मरीज विदिशा शहर में मिले हैं। बासौदा में दो और सिरोंज में दो मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

विदिशा शहर में मिल चुके हैं 2469 मरीज
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के अब तक 2469 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। इनमें से विदिशा शहर में ही 1410 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। जिले में मिले कुल मरीजों में से 57 फीसदी से ज्यादा मरीज केवल विदिशा तहसील के हैं। यह आंकड़ा विदिशा शहर में संक्रमण के बेकाबू होने की स्थिति बयां कर रहा है। इसके बावजूद शहरवासी इस संक्रमण को लेकर सतर्कता नहीं बरत रहे हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क के उपयोग की सावधानी को नजर अंदाज कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें