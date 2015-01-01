पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:संक्रमण से एक महिला, पुरुष की मौत, अब तक 59 लोगों ने तोड़ा दम, 15 नए मरीज मिले

विदिशा/सिरोंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण पिछले 2 दिनों में 2 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें 1 विदिशा और 1 सिरोंज के मरीज शामिल हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 59 तक पहुंच गई है। मंगलवार को फिर से 15 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें 13 विदिशा और 2 गंजबासौदा के मरीज हैं।

सीएमएचओ डा.केएस अहिरवार ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण से विदिशा के एक महिला की मौत हो गई है। मृतक के संबंध में पूरी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। इसके अलावा मंगलवार को सुबह सिरोंज नगर पालिका के सहायक राजस्व निरीक्षक रमेश माली की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। वे कोरोना काल में जरूरतमंदों के घरों तक जिम्मेदारी के साथ राशन पहुंचाने का काम कर रहे थे।

भोपाल में मौत- कोराेना में जरूरतमंदों के घरों तक जिम्मेदारी के साथ राशन पहुंचाने का काम कर रहे थे राजस्व निरीक्षक

सिरोंज नगर पालिका के सहायक राजस्व निरीक्षक रमेश माली का मंगलवार सुबह कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की वजह से निधन हो गया। 28 नवंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद वे पहले होम क्वारेंटाइन रहे और इसके बाद उन्हें विदिशा कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा गया था। वहां भी जब उन्हें आराम नहीं तो उन्हें चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। वहीं पर उनका मंगलवार सुबह निधन हो गया।

55 वर्षीय स्व. रमेश माली नगर के वार्ड 19 में आनंद नगर में रहते थे तथा 25 साल से अधिक समय से सिरोंज नपा में अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे थे। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी वे क्षेत्र में पूरी तरह सक्रिय रहे। तत्कालीन एसडीएम ने उनकी ड्यूटी राशन और भोजन वितरण व्यवस्था में लगाई थी। एक महीने से अधिक समय तक तक उन्होंने पंडित चंद्रमोहन शर्मा स्मृति सभागार से जरूरतमंद लोगों के घरों तक राशन पहुंचाया। कुछ समय पूर्व ही उन्हें नपा में बड़े बाबू की जिम्मेदारी भी सौंपी गई थी।
नपा के 4 कर्मचारी हो चुके हैं पॉजिटिव
रमेश माली के निधन की जानकारी मिलने पर मंगलवार को नपा कर्मचारियों में शोक व्याप्त हो गया। दोपहर के बाद नपा में कोई काम-काज भी नहीं हुआ। नपा एचओ बीएम कुशवाह ने बताया कोरोना काल में राशन वितरण के साथ ही हम दोनों ने हर मोर्चे पर काम किया था। संक्रमित होने की जानकारी से पहले तक वे नपा में अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाते रहे थे।

सिरोंज नगर पालिका के 4 कर्मचारी और कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकल चुके हैं। इनमें से एक का इलाज अभी विदिशा कोविड सेंटर में चल रहा है। जबकि 3 पूरी तरह स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। राजीव गांधी स्मृति चिकित्सालय के प्रभारी डाक्टर विवेक अग्रवाल ने बताया कि उन्हें 10 दिन पहले विदिशा कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा था। उनके निधन संबंधी कोई अधिकारिक जानकारी हमारे पास नहीं आई है।

अब तक 3103 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर पहुंचे घर
मंगलवार को जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार अब तक 3282 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 3103 मरीज पूरी तरह स्वस्थ होकर अपने घरों को लौट चुके हैं। 59 मरीजों की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है। 121 मरीज अभी भी संक्रमित बने हुए हैं। 40 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। अन्य मरीज कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती हैं। 648 मरीजों का फीवर क्लीनिक में इलाज किया गया। 514 संदिग्ध मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। 72961 मरीजों के सेंपल अब तक जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 68605 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है। 130 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग चल रही है। 735 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई है। इनमें 15 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें