वैक्सीनेशन अभियान:900 में से 658 ही आए, एक वॉयल से 10 को लगता है टीका, बचे डोज हो रहे खराब

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
जिले में अभी भी कोरोना का वैक्सीन लगवाने से लोग बच रहे हैं। सोमवार को हुए टीकाकरण के तहत जिले में 900 हेल्थ केयर वर्करों के लक्ष्य पर कुल 658 हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का ही वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। हर केंद्र पर 100-100 लोगों का टीकाकरण का किया जाना। इन केंद्रों पर दर्ज कई स्वास्थ कर्मी टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे। जिले में चल रहे वैक्सीनेशन के तहत सोमवार को 9 सेंटरों पर यह टीकाकरण हुआ, जिनमें पांच नए केंद्र भी शामिल हैं।

इन सभी केंद्रों पर सुबह 9 बजे से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो गया था, जो कि शाम 5 बजे तक चला। संबंधित केंद्रों की टीम और उनके अधिकारी टीकाकरण के लक्ष्य को पूरा करने में नाकाम साबित हो रहे हैं। सोमवार को जिला हास्पिटल के केंद्र पर सबसे अधिक 89 लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। जबकि शमशाबाद में सबसे कम 50 लोगों ने ही टीके लगवाए हैं।

अब तक 1733 हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का हुआ टीकाकरण: इससे पहले 21 जनवरी तक जिले के चार सेंटरों पर हुए टीकाकरण के दौरान कुल 1057 लोग कोरोना का टीका लगवा चुके थे। जिले में अब तक कुल 1733 हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है। जबकि जिले में पहले चरण में करीब 10 हजार हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का वैक्सीनेशन होना है।

जिले को कोविड-वैक्सीन के 5 मिली के वॉयल मिले हैं। एक वॉयल से 10 लोगों को वैक्सीनेशन होता है। प्रति व्यक्ति 0.5 मिली दवा का डोज दिया जाना है। कई केंद्रों पर टीका लगवाने के लिए निर्धारित संख्या में लोगों के नहीं आने से कुछ डोज बेकार भी हो रहे हैं।

दोपहर 1.30 बजे के बाद पसरा केंद्रों पर सन्नाटा: जिला मुख्यालय के मेडिकल कॉलेज और जिला अस्पताल में टीकाकरण केंद्र पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। इन केंद्रों पर सुबह 12 बजे तक तो टीकाकरण लगातार चलता रहा। एक दिन पहले मैसेज भेजने के बाद भी दोपहर डेढ़ बजे के बाद कोई नहीं आया था।

