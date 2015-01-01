पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खरीफाटक से सिर्फ एक अतिक्रमण हटाया, जबकि काली मस्जिद के पास भी फैला, 50 फीट चौड़ी सड़क 15 फीट भी नहीं बची

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को नपा के अमले ने खरी फाटक रोड से एक अतिक्रमण हटाया। मालवीय उद्यान के पीछे तिराहे के पास लंबे समय से एक अतिक्रमण था। इस अतिक्रमण को कुछ दिन पहले स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत हुए निरीक्षण के दौरान कलेक्टर ने हटाने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसी के तहत मंगलवार को नपा के अमले ने मौके पर पहुंचकर अतिक्रमण को जेसीबी से हटाया।

जय प्रकाश मंच से काली मस्जिद के पास तक सड़क पर सबसे ज्यादा अतिक्रमण है। यहां सड़क पर हाथ ठेले और फुटपाथी दुकानों की वजह से दिन भर जाम लगता है। स्थिति यह है अतिक्रमण की वजह से करीब 50 फीट चौड़े इस रोड पर वाहन निकलने के लिए 15 फीट की भी जगह नहीं बचती है। इसके अलावा इस सड़क पर आरओबी तक भी कई रहवासियों व दुकानदारों के अतिक्रमण हैं।

