अच्छी खबर:मनोरोग, त्वचा, नेत्र रोग और ईएनटी की ओपीडी शुरू, दवाइयां भी फ्री में मिलेंगी

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • बजट और स्टाफ बढ़ने पर अन्य विभागों की ओपीडी भी जल्द करेंगे चालू

जिले के लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। 750 बेड के नए मेडिकल कालेज हास्पिटल में मनोरोग, त्वचा रोग, नेत्र रोग और नाक-कान-गला यानी ईएनटी डिपार्टमेंट की ओपीडी चालू हो गई है। इन चारों विभागों से संबंधित मरीज यहां ओपीडी में पहुंचकर अपना इलाज करवा सकते हैं। यहां पर मरीजों को नि:शुल्क दवाइयों का वितरण भी शुरू कर दिया गया है। आने वाले समय में मेडिकल कालेज में स्टाफ और बजट बढ़ने के साथ ही अन्य विभागों की ओपीडी भी शुरू कर दी जाएंगी। इसके अलावा अभी तक जिला अस्पताल में चलने वाली फीवर क्लीनिक को भी मेडिकल कालेज के नए हास्पिटल में ही शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। अब कोरोना संक्रमण से संबंधित सभी चिकित्सा सुविधाओं को एक ही स्थान पर उपलब्ध करवाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इससे मरीजों को इधर-उधर भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। इससे पहले शिशु रोग विभाग और स्त्री रोग विभाग से संबंधित ओपीडी पहले ही चालू कर दी गई है। बजट के अनुसार बढ़ा रहे हैं चिकित्सा सुविधाएं: इस संबंध में शासकीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी मेडिकल कालेज के डीन डा.सुनील नंदीश्वर ने बताया कि पहले चरण में शिशु रोग और स्त्री रोग विभाग की ओपीडी चालू करने के बाद दूसरे चरण में मनोरोग, त्वचा रोग, नेत्र रोग और ईएनटी की ओपीडी चालू की गई हैं। कोई भी नई ओपीडी चालू करने के लिए विशेषज्ञ डाक्टर और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ के साथ ही दवाइयों की भी जरूरत होती है। इस कारण बिना बजट के कोई नई ओपीडी चालू नहीं कर सकते। शासन से बजट मिलते ही अन्य विभागों की ओपीडी को भी जल्द चालू करवाया जाएगा।

कोविड मरीजों के लिए फीवर क्लीनिक भी चालू
मेडिकल कालेज के डीन डा.सुनील नंदीश्वर ने बताया कि कोविड मरीजों के लिए मेडिकल कालेज के नए हास्पिटल में ही फीवर क्लीनिक भी चालू की गई है। सीएमएचओ डा.केएस अहिरवार ने बताया कि अभी तक जिले में कुल 14 स्थानों पर फीवर क्लीनिकों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। इसमें से एक फीवर क्लीनिक को जिला अस्पताल से शिफ्ट कर मेडिकल कालेज में चालू कर दिया गया है।

अब ये सुविधाएं भी मिलनी शुरू हो गईं

एक सप्ताह में शुरू होगा पेन क्लीनिक: मेडिकल कालेज के नए हास्पिटल में पहली बार पेन क्लीनिक जल्द शुरू की जा रही है। मेडिकल कालेज के डीन डा.सुनील नंदीश्वर ने बताया कि इस महीने एक सप्ताह के अंदर एक नई पेन क्लीनिक चालू हो जाएगी। इसमें सभी प्रकार के दर्द से पीड़ित मरीजों को इलाज किया जाएगा। मरीजों को दर्द से निजात दिलाने के लिए इंजेक्शन भी लगाए जाएंगे और दवाइयां भी दी जाएंगे। इस प्रकार पेन क्लीनिक चालू होने से लोगों को दर्द से तत्काल राहत मिलेगी। अब कोरोना संबंधी सभी इलाज एक ही कैंपस में: विदिशा में कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए कोरोना संबंधी उपचार अब एक ही कैंपस में शुरू हो गया है। सीएमएचओ डा.केएस अहिरवार ने बताया कि मेडिकल कालेज के नए हास्पिटल में ही संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए कोविड केयर सेंटर, कोविड क्रिटिकल केयर सेंटर, आईसीयू, फीवर क्लीनिक, आइसोलेशन वार्ड सहित सभी चिकित्सा सुविधाएं एक ही स्थान पर मुहैया कराई जा रही हैं। जिला अस्पताल में सामान्य मरीजों का इलाज पहले की तरह चलता रहेगा। आरटीपीसीआर मशीन से मेडिकल कालेज में जांच चलती रहेगी। ट्रूनाट मशीन से जिला अस्पताल में जांच हो रही है। रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट से आन स्पाट जांच जारी रहेगी। 38 क्लीनिकल फैकल्टी की मिलेंगी सेवाएं: इस संबंध में शासकीय अटलबिहारी वाजपेयी मेडिकल कालेज के डीन डा.सुनील नंदीश्वर ने बताया कि मेडिकल कालेज के नए हास्पिटल में जल्द ही जनरल ओपीडी चालू करेंगे। इसकी तैयारियां चल रही हैं। इसके अलावा हमारे पास स्त्री और शिशु रोग विभाग की सेवाएं भी चालू हो चुकी हैं। 38 क्लीनिकल फैकल्टी की सेवाएं मरीजों को मिलेंगी। एनएचएम से भी डाक्टरों की सेवाएं लेंगे। कुल 97 डाक्टर यहां अपनी सेवाएं देंगे। 140 नर्सों का स्टाफ भी रहेगा।

