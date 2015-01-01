पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम से मिलेगी मुक्ति:पैरेलल मार्ग का बेस तैयार, दीवाली बाद बनेगी सड़क, बिजली पोल अभी नहीं हटे

विदिशा8 मिनट पहले
  • कलेक्टर, एसपी सहित अफसरों ने लिया जायजा
  • सौठिया से कंपोजिट भवन तक बनाया जा रहा वैकल्पिक मार्ग

सौठिया फाटक से कंपोजिट भवन तक पैरेलल मार्ग का निर्माण भले ही तेजी से चल रहा है लेकिन बिजली के पोल और लाइन शिफ्टिंग में लेटलतीफी हो रही है। इस सड़क के निर्माण में मेडिकल कॉलेज की बिजली की लाइन आड़े आ रही है। जल्द ही लाइन शिफ्ट करने का दावा अफसर कर रहे हैं।

मौजूदा समय में जहां इस सड़क का बेस तैयार हो चुका है, वहीं इस नवंबर माह के अंत तक सीसी करण का कार्य भी शुरू हो जाएगा। जिससे शहरवासियों को व्यवस्थित वैकल्पिक मार्ग की सुविधा मिल जाएगी। कलेक्टर डॉ पंकज जैन ने एसपी विनायक वर्मा सहित पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई योगेंद्र सिंह और अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ सोमवार को इस सड़क के निर्माण कार्य का जायजा लिया।
2013 में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने की थी मार्ग की घोषणा
लोगों को मेडिकल कॉलेज, जिला अस्पताल, खेल स्टेडियम सहित कंपोजिट भवन तक आने जाने में काफी सुविधा होगी। करीब दो करोड़ की लागत से इस सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। सौंठिया रेलवे अंडर पास से लेकर कंपोजिट भवन तक एक किमी लंबी यह सड़क बनाई जा रही सड़क सात मीटर चौड़ी होगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने इस समानांतर मार्ग की घोषणा वर्ष 2013 में की थी।

आपात स्थिति में उपयोगी होगा मार्ग: कलेक्टर
कलेक्टर डॉ पंकज जैन ने बताया कि इस शहर के लिए यह सड़क आपातकालीन स्थिति में वैकल्पिक मार्ग के रूप से बहुत उपयोगी होगी। इसके अलावा सौठिया फाटक तरफ के लोगों के लिए यह सड़क काफी सुविधा जनक रहेगी। पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई योगेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि दीपावली के बाद सड़क का सीसी करण का कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा।

