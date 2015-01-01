पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समझौता:भगवान संग कोर्ट आए राजकुमार,12 हजार में सुलझा प्रकरण

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भिक्षा मांगने वाले ने 20 हजार लोन की 12 किस्त तो जमा की, शेष नहीं करा पाया था

जिले में शनिवार को आयोजित नेशनल लोक अदालत में कुल 2191 मामलों का समझौते के साथ निराकरण हुआ। लोक अदालत के लिए जिले में 26 खंड पीठों में न्यायालयों के 5978 प्रकरण और प्रीलिटिगेशन के 26463 प्रकरण निराकरण के लिए रखे गए थे। इनमें से न्यायालयों के 1497 और प्रीलिटिगेशन के 694 प्रकरणों का निराकरण हुआ है। जिला न्यायालय में भिक्षावृत्ति कर गुजारा करने वाले एक व्यक्ति के ऋण का प्रकरण भी रखा था। इसमें संबंधित बैंक और ऋण लेने वाले बकायादार के बीच समझौता कराया गया।

शनि देव की प्रतिमा लेकर भिक्षा मांगता हैं आवेदक राजकुमार
शनि देव की प्रतिमा को गली मोहल्लों में ले जाकर भिक्षा मांगने वाले राजकुमार जोशी ने 2015 में सेंट्रल बैंक से 20 हजार रुपए का ऋण लिया था। राजकुमार जोशी ने 12 किश्तें तो जमा कर दी थी। इसके बाद राजकुमार शेष किश्तें नहीं चुका सके। बकाया किश्तों का यह प्रकरण लोक अदालत में रखा गया। इसमें बकायादार राजकुमार और बैंक के बीच 12 हजार रुपए में समझौता कराकर मामले का निराकरण किया गया। इस दौरान वे शनि भगवान को साथ लेकर आए, क्योंकि लोक अदालत शनिवार को ही थी।
लोगों को मास्क भी बांटे
कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए शनिवार को जिला न्यायालय परिसर में नेशनल लोक अदालत आयोजित हुई। शुभारंभ जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश श्यामाचरण उपाध्याय की उपस्थिति में हुआ। इस दौरान जिला न्यायाधीश ने मौजूद लोगों को मास्क भी बांटे। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव एवं अपर जिला न्यायाधीश उपेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि निराकृत हुए 2191 प्रकरणों में कुल 5 करोड़ 55 लाख 92 हजार 669 रुपए की समझौता राशि जमा हुई है। शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम में विशेष न्यायाधीश (एट्रोसिटी) माया विश्वलाल, कुटुम्ब न्यायालय के प्रधान न्यायाधीश मोहन पी तिवारी, अपर जिला न्यायाधीश उपेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह सहित अन्य न्यायाधीश, जिला अभिभाषक संघ के पदाधिकारी-सदस्य आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें