फिर चला जेसीबी का पंजा:60 लाख की जमीन पर रसूखदार के 32 साल के कब्जे को हटाया

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • कोर्ट में था मामला, तहसीलदार ने 10 हजार से दंडित किया
  • 9 बाय 9 वर्गफीट की दुकान किराए से ली, 21 बाय 10 वर्ग फीट को घेरा था

माधवगंज पर प्रशासन ने लाखों की कीमत की जमीन पर बनी दुकान को जेसीबी से तोड़ दिया। रसूखदार ने यहां पर सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण करके दुकान बना ली थी। गुरुवार सुबह प्रशासन की टीम पहुंची और दुकान को पूरी तरह तोड़कर अतिक्रमण हटा दिया। इससे पहले प्रशासन ने 27 जनवरी को माधवगंज के पीछे के हिस्से की दुकानें के सामने बने चबूतरे तोड़ दिए थे लेकिन लोकेश पाठक ने अपना अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया था। अतिक्रमण करने वाले ने कोर्ट में दावा पेश किया था। प्रशासन ने मामले की पड़ताल की।

पड़ताल के बाद न्यायालय नजूल तहसीलदार विदिशा शहर ने दो दिन पहले 2 फरवरी को आदेश जारी किया। आदेश के तहत 10 हजार रुपए का अर्थदंड लगाया गया और नियमपूर्वक अतिक्रमण हटाया गया। लोकेश पाठक ने न्यायालय नजूल तहसीलदार में बताया था कि 9 बाय 9 वर्ग फीट की दुकान किराए से ले रखी है। जबकि यहां 21 बाय 10 वर्ग फीट पर अतिक्रमण था। उसने कोई साक्ष्य पेश नहीं किए। कारण बताओ नोटिस का जवाब भी नहीं दिया। नगरपालिका को राशि जमा करने की रसीदें भी पेश नहीं की गई।

जहां दुकान थी वह शहर की सबसे प्राइम लोकेशन
माधवगंज पर जहां ये दुकान थी वो व्यवसायिक नजरिए से शहर की सबसे प्राइम लोकेशन पर है। यहां जमीन बहुत महंगी है। दुकान 210 वर्ग फीट में थी। यहां करीब 30 हजार रुपए प्रति वर्ग फीट के रेट हैं। इस दुकान की कीमत 60 लाख से ज्यादा की थी जिसे प्रशासन ने जेसीबी से तोड़ दिया। तहसीलदार सरोज अग्निवंशी का कहना था कि अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई नियमपूर्वक की गई है।
नपा ने रोड का टेंडर पहले ही जारी कर दिया था
माधवगंज पर रोड बनाने के लिए टेंडर पहले ही जारी है। नपा मार्च के बाद कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी कर रही थी। इस वजह से प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई की प्लानिंग कुछ महीने के लिए रोक दी। प्रशासन और व्यापारियों के बीच कई दौर की चर्चा होती रहीं। पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष मुकेश टंडन बताते हैं कि व्यापारियों के समन्वय से इस काम को पहले से करने की तैयारी चल रही थी। लॉकडाउन से काम रुका था।

60 फीट चौड़े नाले को 15 फीट करने वाले ने फिर बना लिया रास्ता
अरिहंत विहार कॉलोनी के पीछे सागर पुलिया रोड पर अरिहंत एस्टेट कॉलोनी पर बुधवार को कार्रवाई हुई थी। यहां कॉलोनाइजर ने 60 फीट चौड़े नाले को 15 फीट चौड़ा कर दिया था। गुरुवार को पुलिया को तोड़ना था लेकिन प्रशासन की टीम नहीं पहुंची। कॉलोनाइजर ने यहां पर फिर से रास्ता बना लिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि कई अफसर कॉलोनाइजर की मदद करना चाहते हैँ। तहसीलदार सरोज अग्निवंशी का कहना है कि पुलिया तोड़ने के लिए ड्रिल मशीन की जरूरत है। गुरुवार को उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाई इसलिए यह कार्रवाई आगे की जाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि अरिहंत एस्टेट के कॉलोनाइजर ने नाले पर अकेला कब्जा ही नहीं किया बल्कि उसकी गहराई भी कम कर दी। सरकारी नाला 60 फीट चौड़ा है उसे 15 फीट का कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं पानी के बहाव की दिशा भी बदल दी। नाले को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है। इस वजह से बारिश में बाढ़ की स्थिति बन सकती है। इसलिए प्रशासन की टीम बुधवार को मौके पर पहुंची थी।

