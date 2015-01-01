पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:जांच करने पहुंचीं एसडीओपी तो एसआई ने चालक से की अभद्रता

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • वीडियो वायरल, एसआई के वाहन की टक्कर से हो गई थी युवक की मौत

कुरवाई के मेहलुआ चौकी प्रभारी एसआई गौरव वाजपेयी से जानकारी लेने जब एसडीओपी रितु उपाध्याय पहुंचीं तो उनके ड्राइवर से अभद्रता की गई। इस विवाद का वीडियो वायरल हो गया। दरअसल 26-27 अक्टूबर दशहरे की रात में कुरवाई के टेंकू गांव निवासी युवक सत्यभान दांगी को एक वाहन ने मेहलुआ और रूसिया ढाबे के बीच टक्कर मार दी थी। युवक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था।

इसके बाद उसकी मौत हो गई थी। सीसीटीवी फुटेज और लोगों से बातचीत के आधार पर परिजनों ने बताया था कि वाहन मेहलुआ चौकी प्रभारी गौरव वाजपेयी का है। इस आधार पर कुरवाई एसडीओपी रितु वाहन जब्त करने पहुंची थी। तो एसआई गौरव नाराज हो गए। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने एसडीओपी के स्टाफ और ड्राइवर से अभद्रता की। एसआई बोले-मेरे वाहन से ही हुआ था हादसा: मेहलुआ चौकी प्रभारी एसआई गौरव वाजपेयी का कहना है कि हादसा मेरे वाहन से ही हुआ था। पहले मेरे साथ बदतमीजी की गई थी। मेरी कोई गलती नहीं है। कुरवाई एसडीओपी रितु उपाध्याय का कहना है कि इस मामले की जांच डीएसपी पराग सैनी कर रहे हैं। डीएसपी पराग सैनी का कहना है कि दशहरे की रात में एक हादसा हुआ था। हादसा एसआई के वाहन से हुई था। अभी इस मामले की जांच चल रही है।

