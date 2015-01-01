पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:24 घंटे बाद बादल छाने के साथ गिर सकती हंै बौछारें

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मौसम में अचानक बदलाव से शुक्रवार को तापमान में बड़ा परिवर्तन देखने को मिला। अधिकतम तापमान जहां 1.5 डिग्री कम होकर 28.5 पर आ गया था, वहीं रात का तापमान साधे 6.3 डिग्री बढ़ गया है। रात का तापमान 10.2 डिग्री से बढ़कर 16.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है। इससे शाम के समय ठंड का असर कम रहा। तापमान में यह बदलाव बादलों की वजह से हुआ है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक आगामी दिनों हल्के से घने बादल छाने की संभावना है। इससे अगले तीन से चार दिन तापमान में यूं ही बदलाव रहेगा। शुक्रवार को दिन के साथ रात में तापमान बढ़ने से पिछले दिनों की तुलना में ठंड का असर कम रहा है।

आगे क्या... सीहोर कृषि एवं मौसम केंद्र के विशेषज्ञ एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि बादल छाने की वजह से तापमान में बढ़ गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि आगामी 24 घंटे बाद हल्के से घने बादल छाने व कहीं कहीं बौछारें पड़ने की संभावना हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि बादल छाने से चने में कीट का प्रभाव बढ़ेगा, जिसका समय रहते किसान उपाय करें।

सर्दी का मौसम.. संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए ये सावधानियां हैं जरूरी

  • संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए शारीरिक दूरी, मास्क का उपयोग, बार-बार हाथों को साबुन-पानी से धोना या सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें।
  • सर्दी के मौसम में धुआं या प्रदूषणयुक्त हवा नीचे जमती है, जिससे श्वसन, ह्रदय रोग से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति और बुजुर्गों को संक्रमण की समस्या हो सकती है। ऐसे व्यक्ति घर से बाहर निकलने से परहेज करें।
  • बंद और भीड़-भाड़ वाले स्थलों जैसे बाजार, मनोरंजन, पार्क, थियेटर, धार्मिक आयोजन विवाह समारोह आदि में जाने से बचा जाए।
  • न्यूनतम 6 फीट की शारीरिक दूरी अपनाई जाए। फेस कवर, मास्क का उपयोग करें।
