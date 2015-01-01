पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये कैसी बुढ़ापे की लाठी:पिता के हिस्से की 3 बीघा जमीन हथियाने बेटे ने लाठियों से पीटा

ग्यारसपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जमीन के थोड़े से टुकड़े के लिए 70 साल के पिता को बेटे ने पीटा परिवार ने भी दिया साथ

जिस पिता ने पूरी जिंदगी बेटे की परवरिश की। उसने सोचा होगा कि वह बुढ़ापे में उसकी लाठी बनेगा। लेकिन जमीन के टुकड़े के लिए बेटे ने अपने 70 साल के पिता को लाठियाें से इतना मारा कि उसके मुंह और सिर से खून तक निकला आया। यहीं नहीं बेटे का साथ उसके पूरे परिवार ने भी दिया।

मढ़ीपुर निवासी वृद्ध निरपत सिंह कुशवाह ने अपने बेटे हैबत सिंह को उसके हिस्से की जमीन पहले ही दे दी थी। अब वृद्धा के पास सिर्फ 3 बीघा जमीन ही बची थी, जिसके सहारे वो पत्नी संग जीवन-बसर कर रहा है। लेकिन हैबत सिंह वो जमीन भी पिता के मरने से पहले अपने नाम कराना चाहता था। इस बात पर उसका पिता से रोज विवाद भी होता रहा। लेकिन सोमवार को हैबत ने पत्नी, लड़के और बेटे के साथ मिलकर पिता के मुंह एवं सिर के पीछे के हिस्से में डंडे से वार कर घायल कर दिया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद इस वृद्ध को विदिशा अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

मामला दर्ज​​​​​​​

पुलिस ने हैबत सिंह तथा उसके परिवार जन के विरुद्ध तहत मामला पंजीबद्ध किया है।
अनिरुद्ध पांडे, ग्यारसपुर थाना प्रभारी।

