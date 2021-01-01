पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कबड्‌डी:एक बीघा में 15 ट्रॉॅली पर खड़े होकर दर्शकों ने देखी कबड्‌डी

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
सिरोंज-बीना हाइवे पर स्थित पथरिया गांव में कबड्डी के फाइनल को आयोजकों की व्यवस्था काबिले तारीफ रही। 1 बीघा मैदान के चारों और 15 ट्राली खड़ी की गई थी। इनके आगे दर्शकों की सैकड़ों बाइक खड़ी थी । मध्य में बिछाए गए मेट पर खिलाड़ी कबड्डी खेल रहे थे। पथरिया के सरपंच जुबेर खान ने बताया कि हमारी कोशिश रहती है कि मैच देखने आया बच्चा भी यहां से निराश होकर न लौटे। आयोजक एकता क्लब के सदस्य नासिर खान ने बताया कि 25 जनवरी से शुरू हुए टूर्नामेंट में इस बार 46 टीमों ने सहभागिता की है। इनमें हरियाणा के अलावा भोपाल, बीना, खुरई, सीहोर, अशोक नगर, मुंगावली की टीम मुख्य हैं।

विजेता टीम को मिले 21 हजार
कबड्डी टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल और फाइनल मुकाबले हुए। फाइनल मैच ताल आरसीसी और बवचिया के बीच हुआ। जिसे ताल की टीम ने 19-15 से जीत लिया। इसके पहले बवचिया और सुल्तानपुर और बीना और आरसाीसी ताल के बीच भी मुकाबला हुआ। विजेता टीम को कुरवाई विधायक हरि सप्रे, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष राकेश रघुवंशी, पप्पू खान और शब्बीर खान ने ट्राफी और 21 हजार 151 रु. और उपविजेता को 11 हजार 151 रु. और ट्राफी दी।

