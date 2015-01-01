पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार:धन का दीपोत्सव आज से शुरू

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर में धनतेरस पर 5 करोड़ रुपए के कारोबार की उम्मीद

धनतेरस की खरीदी के लिए बाजार पूरी तरह सजकर तैयार हो गया है। शुक्रवार को होने वाली खरीदी के लिए एक दिन पहले से ही ग्राहकों और व्यापारियों में उत्साह दिखाई दे रहा था। विदिशा में धनतेरस पर रियल एस्टेट, सराफा बाजार, आटोमोबाइल सेक्टर और इलेक्ट्रानिक्स आइटम में करीब 5 करोड़ रुपए तक का कारोबार होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। कई लोगों ने वाहनों, भूखंडों और मकानों की एडवांस बुकिंग भी करवा ली है। धनतेरस पर सामान की डिलेवरी ली जाएगी। दूसरी ओर व्यापारियों ने भी ग्राहकों की पसंद के आयटमों का पहले से ही स्टाक कर रखा है। पंडित गिरधर शास्त्री ने बताया कि इस दिन अमृत कलश लेकर भगवान धन्वंतरि समुद्र मंथन से प्रकट हुए थे। इन्हें आरोग्य का देवता कहा जाता है। पंडित विनोद शास्त्री ने बताया कि धन के देवता कुबेर का प्राकट्य प्रदोष काल शाम के समय हुआ था। इस दिन लक्ष्मी कुबेर की पूजा व यमदीप के साथ खरीदारी करना श्रेष्ठ रहता है।

गुरुवार चांदी के सिक्के एवं वाहन, बर्तन आदि खरीदने के शुभ मुहूर्त
सुबह 6.31 बजे से सुबह 8 बजे तक शुभ का चौघड़िया
दोपहर 12.02 बजे से दोपहर 1.30 तक लाभ का चौघड़िया
सायं 4.30 बजे से सायं 5.26 तक शुभ का चौघड़िया
सायं 5.04 बजे से सायं 5.50 तक गोधूलि की अमृत बेला
सायं 5.30 बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक अमृत का चौघड़िया

भूखंडों-मकानों की कराई एडवांस बुकिंग
विदिशा में भूखंड और मकान खरीदने के लिए लोगों ने एडवांस बुकिंग करा रखी है। शहर में करीब 6 प्रमुख कॉलोनाइजर हैं। पूरे रियल एस्टेट में करोड़ों का व्यवसाय होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में नरेश बिल्ड एंड होम के संचालक मयंक जैन, वेस्टर्न पार्क कॉलोनाइजर आशीष जोशी एवं मान्या रेसिडेंसी के डायरेक्टर हेमंत पचौरी ने बताया कि लोगों में मकान खरीदी को लेकर अच्छा उत्साह है।

इस दिन पीतल और चांदी के बर्तन खरीदने की है परंपरा
पंडित गिरधर शास्त्री के अनुसार इस दिन बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा को अवश्य निभाना चाहिए। विशेषकर पीतल और चांदी के बर्तन खरीदें, क्योंकि पीतल भगवान धनवंतरी की अहम धातु है। इससे घर में अरोग्य, सौभाग्य और स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्राप्ति होती है। व्यापारी इस विशेष दिन में नए बही खाते खरीदते हैं, जिनका पूजन वे दीपावली तक करते हैं।

सराफा में डेढ़ से 2 करोड़ का हो सकता है कारोबार
हर साल की तरह इस साल भी दीपावली के त्योहार से पहले धनतेरस पर सोने-चांदी के जेवरात की चमक बरकरार रहेगी। विदिशा में सराफा की छोटी-बड़ी करीब 150 दुकानें हैं। इनमें करीब डेढ़ से 2 करोड़ तक का कारोबार होने की संभावना है। सराफा व्यापारी राजेश सराफ, तपेश अग्रवाल और पंकज पांडे ने बताया कि ग्राहकों की पसंद का ख्याल रखा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें