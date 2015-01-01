पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी में बारिश:सीजन का पहला मावठा; किसान की 12 दिन की मेहनत बची, फसलों को मिला एक सिंचाई का पानी

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
बारिश से बचने के लिए लाेगों काे मंडप में बरसाती डालना पड़ी।
  • फसल की ग्रोथ बढ़ने का गणित, जिन पौधों को सिंचाई का पानी कम मिला, उनको मिला अमृत

जिले के किसानों को सर्दी के मौसम में पहले मावठे की सौगात शुक्रवार को मिली। कहीं रिमझिम तो कहीं झमाझम बारिश दर्ज की गई। यह बारिश सभी फसलों के लिए 100 फीसदी फायदेमंद बताई जा रही है। बारिश से जिले के किसानों का सिंचाई में लागत और मेहनत भी बच गई है। मौसम विभाग ने एक दिन पहले ही जिले में करीब 5 एमएम बारिश का अनुमान जताया था, जो कि सही साबित हुआ।

शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री से गिरकर जहां 24 पर आ गया था, वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान भी 14 डिग्री से गिरकर 9 डिग्री पर आ गया था। यह बारिश विदिशा शहर सहित गुलाबगंज, ग्यारसपुर, नटेरन, शमशाबाद, सिरोंज, लटेरी और कुरवाई तहसील में भी दर्ज की गई है। पिछले साल पहला मावठा 25 दिसंबर को गिरा था।
बारिश ने शादियों में डाला खलल, बाजार में भी रहा असर
शादियां-शुक्रवार को कई शादियों में इस बारिश ने खलल पड़ा। खुले में होने वाले शादी समारोह के आयोजन करने में लोगों को परेशानी हुई। इसके अलावा मैरिज गार्डनों में हुईं शादियां भी खुले गार्डन के बजाए महज टीनशेड में सिमट कर रह गईं। बारिश की वजह से शादी की व्यवस्थाओं में बदलाव करना पड़े।

वरमाला स्टेज, रिसेप्शन आदि की व्यवस्थाएं प्रभावित हो गईं। इसके अलावा बारिश से बाजार पर भी असर देखने को मिला। बारिश के चलते बाजार में लोगों की चहल पहल कम रही। बारिश में खरीदारों की कम मौजूदगी से व्यापारियों का कारोबार भी प्रभावित हुआ। शाम 6 बजे के बाद तो बाजार में सन्नाटा जैसा माहौल दिखाई दिया।

हजारों रुपए के डीजल आदि का खर्चा किसानों का बचा
एक सिंचाई के पानी के लिए किसान को जहां 10 से 12 दिन तक कड़ी मेहनत करना पड़ती है, वहीं मजदूर और डीजल आदि में हजारों रुपए खर्च करना पड़ते हैं। जिले में अभी करीब 3.50 लाख हेक्टेयर में गेहूं, 1.23 लाख हेक्टेयर में चना और 36 हजार हेक्टेयर में मसूर की फसल की बोवनी हो चुकी है।

अगले 3 दिन 15 मिमी बारिश की संभावना

सीहोर के मौसम विशेषज्ञ एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि अगले 3 दिन में करीब 15 एमएम बारिश होने का अनुमान है। कृषि विभाग के उप संचालक पीके चौकसे का कहना है कि इस बारिश से फसलों को काफी फायदा है।

भास्कर नॉलेज

मावठा से एक साथ पौधों को समान रुप से पानी मिल जाता है। इससे इस प्राकृतिक बारिश फसलों के लिए अमृत और जीवनदायिनी होती है। क्योंकि जहां पानी की उपलब्धता कम है। सभी किसान पूरी जमीन की सिंचाई नहीं कर पाते। कुछ फसल शेष रह जाती है। लेकिन मावठा से सभी की एक साथ एक जैसी सिंचाई हो जाती है। नाइट्रोजन जैसा पोषक तत्व भी मिलता है।

