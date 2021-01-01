पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोड चौड़ीकरण:रंगई से लेकर बंटी नगर तक दोनों ओर 6-6 मीटर चौड़ा हो रहा हाइवे, पीतल मिल चौराहे पर प्याऊ, पेड़ और धार्मिक स्थल के कारण अटका निर्माण कार्य

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
शहर में रंगई पुल से लेकर ईदगाह चौराहे से होते हुए गांधीचौक, दुर्गानगर चौराहा, अहमदपुरा तिराहा, पीतल मिल चौक से लेकर बंटी नगर चौराहे तक मेन रोड चौड़ीकरण के लिए कलेक्टर एवं प्रशासक डा.पंकज जैन ने नपा के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके लिए प्रशासक ने 1.87 करोड़ रुपए का बजट मंजूर किया है। नपा इस बजट का उपयोग शहर में मेन रोड चौड़ीकरण के साथ सौंदर्यीकरण कार्यों में करना चाहती है। मेन रोड का चौड़ीकरण भी शुरू कर दिया गया है लेकिन पीतल मिल चौराहे पर इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया से लगे इलाके में रोड किनारे प्याऊ, पेड़ और एक धार्मिक स्थल होने के कारण चौड़ीकरण का कार्य अटका है। यहां पर अंधा मोड़ बना हुआ है। कांवेंट स्कूल तरफ से आने वाले वाहन दिखाई नहीं देते हैं। इसके अलावा खरी फाटक से नीचे बंटी नगर की जाने वाले वाहन भी यदि तेज स्पीड से नीचे उतरते हैं तो उनके दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की आशंका बनी रहती है।

अंधा मोड़ खत्म करने चौड़ीकरण के साथ जनता का समर्थन भी जरूरी
^पीतलमिल चौराहे पर अंधे मोड़ को खत्म करने के लिए शहर में मेन रोड का चौड़ीकरण जरूरी है। इसके लिए कलेक्टर एवं नपा प्रशासक ने करीब 1.87 करोड़ का बजट मंजूर किया है। इस बजट का उपयोग प्रशासन जनहित में करना चाहता है। इसके लिए जनता का समर्थन जरूरी है। लोगों की सुविधा के लिए उनकी सहमति से ही विकास कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं।
-सुधीरसिंह, सीएमओ नगरपालिका विदिशा।

