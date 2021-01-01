पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमणकारि:दुकानों की आड़ में 3000 वर्ग फीट में मकान ताना, छत डालने की थी तैयारी, रेलवे ने तोड़ा

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
  • सख्ती}प्रशासन ने 3 स्थानों से पक्का निर्माण तोड़ा, 50 साल बाद इसी तरह की कार्रवाई

प्रशासन ने शहर में शुक्रवार को तीन जगह अतिक्रमणकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे राजस्व अधिकारियों ने जमीन की नापजोख की और इसके बाद रेलवे ने एक मकान का हिस्सा तोड़ दिया। दरअसल ओवरब्रिज के नीचे संजीवन हॉस्पिटल के पास दुकानों की आड़ में पिछले ढाई महीने से एक मकान बन रहा था। करीब 3 हजार वर्ग फीट में निर्माण भी हो गया था। शुक्रवार को इस मकान की छत डालने की तैयारी चल रही थी। गुरुवार की रात में जब कलेक्टर डॉ पंकज जैन ने यहां निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे तो निर्माण की जानकारी मिली। उन्होंने खुद निर्माण देखा और अफसरों को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद ही रेलवे अधिकारी हरकत में आए। ऐसा इसलिए कि यहां चल रहा निर्माण किसी की नजर में नहीं आ रहा था। रेलवे अधिकारियों को भी इसकी भनक नहीं थी। कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद ही रेलवे अधिकारियों ने राजस्व अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर जमीन की नापजोख की। इसके बाद रेलवे अपनी जमीन बन मकान के हिस्से को तोड़ दिया।

कार्रवाई नंबर 1- ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे गुपचुप ढंग से चल रहा था निर्माण
एक तरफ संजीवनी हास्पिटल है तो दूसरी तरफ ओवरब्रिज के नीचे ट्रस्ट की दुकानें बनी हुई हैं। इन्हीं दुकानों के पीछे करीब ढाई महीने से 3 हजार वर्ग फीट में निर्माण हो गया। यहां चल रहा काम किसी को दिखा नहीं। रेलवे अधिकारियों को भी इस बात का पता नहीं चला।
कार्रवाई नंबर 2: चार दुकानों के प्लेटफार्म तोड़े टीनशेड भी हटाए
वाटर वर्क्स रोड पर पिछले 10 दिन से अतिक्रमण हटाने का एनाउंस कर रहा था। कई दुकानदारों ने अतिक्रमण हटा भी लिया लेकिन रसूखदारों ने नहीं हटाया। शुक्रवार को नपा अमला पहुंचा और पहले एनाउंस किया। इसके बाद जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण तोड़ा गया। यहां तमाम दुकानें मीट बेचने वालों की हैं। 4 दुकानों के पक्के प्लेटफार्म और करीब 10 दुकानों के टीनशेड तोड़ दिए। नपा के सब इंजीनियर अशोक राय ने बताया कि अब तक 295 से ज्यादा अतिक्रमण हटाए गए हैं।

फ्लैशबैक: 1968 से 1972 के दौरान चली थी ऐसी कार्रवाई : देवलिया
इतिहासकार गोविंद देवलिया बताते हैं कि इस तरह का अतिक्रमण विदिशा शहर में 50 साल पहले भी हटाया गया था। नवंबर 1968 से जून 1972 तक विदिशा कलेक्टर रहे विष्णु प्रतापसिंह के कार्यकाल में खाई रोड का निर्माण कराया था। साल 1993-94 में तत्कालीन कलेक्टर सीपी अरोरा ने बड़ा बाजार के जगजीवन राम मंच और और माधवगंज के जयप्रकाश मंच को तुड़वा दिया था। इन मंच से आवागमन में गतिरोध होता था। वहीं पीतल मिल क्षेत्र को भी चौड़ीकरण शुरू कराया गया था।

कार्रवाई नंबर 3 रही सबसे बड़ी... सरकारी गोहा में रातोंरात पक्का ढांचा बनाकर रोका रास्ता, प्रशासन ने सुबह जेसीबी चलाकर किया धराशायी

शहर के मिर्जापुर रोड पर पीतलिया पेट्रोल पंप के पास सरकारी गोहा की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने की नीयत से कुछ लोगों ने रातोंरात करीब 10 बाय 10 वर्गफीट जमीन पर पिलर और बीम डालकर एक पक्का ढांचा बना लिया था। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर प्रशासन की टीम ने दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर जेसीबी से तोड़कर पक्का ढांचा धराशायी कर दिया। जिस स्थान पर पक्का अतिक्रमण किया गया था, उसके पीछे करीब 200 फीट लंबी जमीन है। उस पर भी कब्जा करने का इरादा अतिक्रमणकारियों का था। इस दौरान अफसर वहीं खड़े रहे।

