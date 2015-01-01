पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्युतीकरण:विधायक बोले- कॉलोनियों में पानी-बिजली की व्यवस्था करें

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
विदिशा विधायक शशांक भार्गव ने कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि विदिशा शहर के आसपास कई वैध और अवैध कालोनियां बनी हैं। इनमें बिजली पानी समेत मूलभूत सुविधाओं का अभाव है। इनमें बिजली की सुविधा नहीं होने से स्थानीय रहवासी दो-दो हजार फीट दूर से तार खींचकर बिजली का उपयोग करने के लिये मजबूर हैं। बिजली कंपनी द्वारा उक्त उपभोक्ताओं को विद्युतीकरण कार्य (विद्युत के खम्भे) के अभाव में स्थाई कनेक्शन नहीं दिया जाता। अस्थाई कनेक्शन देने से उपभोक्ताओं पर बिजली का भार भी अधिक आता है साथ ही लम्बी दूरी से डोरी खींचकर लाइट का उपयोग करने में आये दिन डोरी टूटने से दुर्घटनाओं की आशंका सदैव बनी रहती है। ऐसी कालोनियों में बिजली की सुविधा के लिए स्थानीय कॉलोनीवासी नगरपालिका जाते हैं तो वहां उनसे कह दिया जाता है कि अवैध कालोनी है। हम खंभे नहीं लगा सकते। इस समस्या का निराकरण तुरन्त किया जाए।

बिजली के खंभे लगाने के लिए जारी किया फंड
बिजली के खंभों के लिए बिजली कंपनी को आदेशित किया जाए अथवा मुख्य नगरपालिका अधिकारी को आदेशित किया जाए कि इस प्रकार की सभी वैध- अवैध कालोनियों में विद्युतीकरण कार्य के लिए फंड दिया जाए क्योंकि ये सभी अच्छी तरह से जानते है कि अवैध कालोनियों की परमिशन कौन देता है। इसके लिए नगरपालिका अथवा प्रशासन दोनों ही जिम्मेदार हैं। अवैध कालोनियां बनने से पहले ही उन पर रोक लगा दी जाये तो इस प्रकार की स्थिति नहीं बनती। अवैध कालोनियों में न तो पानी की उचित सुविधा है न ही सड़क की सुविधा है। ऐसी कालोनियों में मूलभूत सुविधाओं से वंचित जीवन जीने को मजबूर हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बिजली की सुविधा के संबंध में बिजली कंपनी अथवा नगर पलिका विदिशा के माध्यम से ऐसी सभी वैध- अवैध कालोनियों में बिजली के खंभे एवं सड़क सुविधा के साथ ही अन्य सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराई जाए।

