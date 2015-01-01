पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महंगाई की मार:घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दाम 50 रु. बढ़े, 708 में मिलेगा

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिसंबर के एक पखवाड़े में दूसरी बार गैस सिलेंडर के दाम में बड़ी वृद्धि हुई है। मंगलवार को घरेलू सिलेंडर के दाम में सीधे 50 रुपए बढ़ा दिए गए हैं। जबकि इससे पहले 2 दिसंबर को भी घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दाम में 50 रुपए की वृद्धि हुई थी। एक दिसंबर को घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 608 रुपए था। घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर पर 15 दिन से कम समय में 100 रुपए बढ़ गए हैं।

अब यह गैस सिलेंडर 708 रुपए का हो गया है। जबकि 14 दिसंबर तक घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 658 रुपए थी। विदिशा गैस एजेंसी के संचालक विवेक ठाकुर ने बताया कि व्यवसायिक गैस सिलेंडर भी 36 रुपए 50 पैसे की वृद्धि की गई है। पहले जो व्यवसायिक गैस सिलेंडर 1310 रुपए का था, वह अब 1346 रुपए 50 पैसे का हो गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि गैस सिलेंडर पर बढ़ी हुई दरें मंगलवार की सुबह से लागू हो गई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें