कोरोना से राहत...:संक्रमण की दर 5.5 से 4.43 पर रिकवरी भी 92.75 रही, जो प्रदेश और देश से बेहतर

विदिशा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अनलॉक-1, 2 और 3 की तुलना में अनलॉक-4 में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का असर अब धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा है। राहत की बात यह है कि जिले में संक्रमण की दर 5.5 प्रतिशत से गिरकर 4.43 प्रतिशत पर आ गई है, जो प्रदेश की औसत संक्रमण दर से कम है। यही नहीं जिले में संक्रमित हो चुके मरीजों की रिकवरी दर भी 92.75 प्रतिशत है, जो प्रदेश के औसत 0.44 और देश की औसत दर से 1.90 फीसदी बेहतर है। प्रदेश की रिकवरी दर 92.31% तो देश की 90.85% है। पिछले 10 दिनों के दौरान में जिले में औसत 10.7 मरीज रोजाना मिले हैं। जबकि इसके पहले औसत 30 तक था। जिले में अब तक 2134 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 1997 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

सितंबर का सितम

अनलॉक-3 व अनलॉक-4 की तुलना में अनलॉक-5 में बहुत कम संख्या में कोरोना के पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अनलॉक-4 यानी सितंबर सबसे खतरनाक रहा है, जिसमें सबसे अधिक 768 मरीज मिले थे। जबकि अनलॉक-5 के अक्टूबर के 29 दिनों में अभी तक कुल 412 पॉजिटिव ही सामने आए हैं। अक्टूबर में नए संक्रमितों की संख्या कम होने से जिले में अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या कम होकर 111 रह गई है।

हम एहतियात भूले इसलिए संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ा

लॉकडाउन कब से कब तक मरीज लॉकडाउन-1 25 मार्च से 14 अप्रैल तक 13 लॉकडाउन-2 14 अप्रैल से 3 मई तक 00 लॉकडाउन-3 4 मई से 17 मई तक 02 लॉकडाउन-4 18 मई से 31 मई तक 14

अनलॉक कब से कब तक मरीज
अनलॉक-1 1 जून से 30 जून तक 22
अनलॉक-2 1 जुलाई से 31 जून तक 270
अनलॉक-3 1 अगस्त से 31 अगस्त तक 607
अनलॉक-4 1 सितंबर से 30 सितंबर तक 768
अनलॉक-5 1 अक्टूबर से 29 अक्टूबर तक 412

जिले में विदिशा हॉट स्पॉट.. वजह शहर के लोगों का भोपाल से सीधा कनेक्शन
जिले में विदिशा शहर कोरोना का हॉट स्पॉट बना हुआ है। पिछले दो महीने में मिले कुल संक्रमितों में 60 फीसदी मरीज यही के है। वजह भोपाल से कनेक्शन। सीएमएचओ डॉ केएस अहिरवार ने बताया कि अधिकांश लोग नौकरी, शिक्षा और व्यवसाय के लिए भोपाल अपडाउन कर रहे हैं।
492 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट में 10 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, इनमें विदिशा के फिर 6
गुरुवार को 492 सैंपलों की आई जांच रिपोर्ट में जिले में कुल 10 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 6 मरीज विदिशा में मिले हैं। विदिशा के अलावा 2 नटेरन में, कुरवाई और सिरोंज में एक-एक व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमण से पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2134 हो गई।

सितंबर में ज्यादा सैंपलिंग भी कारण

जिले में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित सितंबर में मिले थे। क्योंकि इसी माह सबसे ज्यादा सैंपलिंग भी हुई थी। अनलॉक-1 में कुल 670 सैंपल हुए थे। जबकि अनॅलाक-2 में 5278, अनलॉक-3 में 12788 लोगों की सैंपलिंग हुई थी। अनलॉक-4 में सबसे ज्यादा 16541 संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए थे। अनलॉक-5 में अभी तक 11497 लोगों की ही सैंपलिंग हुई है।

