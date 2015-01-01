पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला प्रशासन:रात 10 का समय, दो घंटे पहले ही पुलिस बंद करवा रही दुकानें

विदिशा5 घंटे पहले
  • खानपान के स्टाल लगाने वालों को फेंकना पड़ रही मेहनत से बनाई सामग्री

जिला प्रशासन ने अपनी 24 नवंबर को जारी नई गाइड लाइन में रेस्टोरेंट, होटल और खानपान के स्टालों पर जहां भोजन और नाश्ता बनता है, उन्हें रात 10 बजे तक खोलने का समय निर्धारित किया है। इसके बाद भी पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारी रात 8 बजे से पहले ही फास्ट फूड बेचने वालों के स्टाल डंडे मारकर बंद करवाने लगते हैं। इससे उनका बना हुआ भोजन और नाश्ता बेकार हो जाता है। उन्हें मजबूरी में उसे फेंकना पड़ता है। उधर मेन मार्केट भी रात 8 बजे तक बंद होने से प्रभावित हो रहा है।

यहां पर लगती हैं दुकानें
शहर के ईदगाह से लेकर, बस स्टैंड, गांधी चौक, सिविल लाइंस थाने के सामने मेन रोड और वहां से पीतल मिल चौक तक करीब 4 किमी के दायरे में फुटपाथ पर फास्ट फूड के दर्जन स्टाल
लगते हैं।
स्टाल का समय बदला
सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र में मेन रोड किनारे फुटपाथ पर खानपान के तमाम स्टाल लगाने वाले दुकानदार अब पुलिस के डर से दोपहर 2 बजे से ही अपने स्टाल लगाने लगे हैं।
बंद नहीं करवा सकते
कलेक्टर डॉ. पंकज जैन का कहना है कि भोजन और नाश्ते के प्रतिष्ठानों को रात 10 बजे से पहले नहीं बंद करवाया जा सकता।

