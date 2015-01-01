पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दावा किया तो मिले 2 लाख रु.:पिता की मौत के ढाई साल बाद बेटे ने पासबुक देखी तो उसमें 12 रुपए हर साल बीमा के कट रहे थे

  • जागरूकता से मिली रकम}करंट लगने से हुई थी किसान की मौत , बेटे को प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षा बीमा की राशि मिली

पिता की मौत के बाद बेटे ने जब दस्तावेजों की पड़ताल की तो पिता की पासबुक देखी और उसकी एंट्री भी कराई। इसमें पता चला कि बैंक से हर साल 12 रुपए बीमा के कट रहे थे। इसके बाद बीमा के लिए बैंक अफसरों से चर्चा की तो 2 लाख रुपए मिल गए। ढाई साल पहले बिजली के करंट से हुई किसान की मौत की मामले में एसबीआई ने मृतक किसान के बेटे को प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षा बीमा की 2 लाख रुपए की राशि गुरुवार को प्रदान की। 12 जून 2018 को हुई थी मौत: दरअसल क्षेत्र के तरवरिया ग्राम पंचायत के फजलपुर गांव में रहने वाले किसान नारायण सिंह कुशवाह की मौत 12 जून 2018 को हो गई थी। वे अपने खेत में पानी दे रहे थे। इसी दौरान करंट लगने से उनकी मौत हो गई थी। नारायण सिंह का खाता मंडी बायपास रोड पर स्थित एसबीआई बैंक में था। उन्होंने इसी खाते के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षा बीमा योजना के तहत बीमा करवाया था। जिसकी प्रीमियम राशि 12 रुपए हर साल उनके खाते में से कट जाती थी। एसबीआई में था खाता: इस राशि की एंट्री उनकी बैंक पास बुक में थी। उनके बेटे रामदयाल ने इसे देखने के बाद एसबीआई पहुंच कर बीमा राशि संबंधी जानकारी ली थी। इसके बाद बैंक प्रबंधन ने उनका सहयोग करते हुए नारायण सिंह का मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र, पीएम रिपोर्ट समेत अन्य जरूरी दस्तावेज उनसे जमा करवाए थे। 6 माह लगे पूरी प्रक्रिया में: करीब 6 महीने में ये सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी हुई और इसके बाद 2 साल से वे बीमा राशि का इंतजार कर रहे थे। जो गुरुवार को चेक के माध्यम से बैंक प्रबंधन द्वारा उन्हें प्रदान की गई। पंचायत सचिव कल्याणसिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि रामदयाल के परिवार को इस राशि से बड़ा संबल और आर्थिक सुरक्षा मिलेगी।

समय से जानकारी देना है महत्वपूर्ण
एसबीआई प्रबंधक पीयूष कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षा बीमा योजना महत्वपूर्ण बीमा योजना है। दुर्घटना संबंधी जानकारी समय पर बैंक को देकर उपभोक्ता के परिजन इसका लाभ ले सकते हैं। दस्तावेजों में कुछ कमी होने की वजह से नारायण सिंह के परिजनों को लाभ मिलने में देरी हो गई है। पीएम सुरक्षा बीमा की राशि प्रदान करने संबंधी बैंक का यह दूसरा मामला है। इसके पहले नगर के वार्ड 19 में रहने वाले आबिद खां की मृत्यु के बाद उनके परिजनों को भी बैंक ने बीमा राशि दिलवाई है।

