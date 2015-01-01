पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:बेकाबू कोरोना 36 में से 33 मरीज विदिशा शहर के

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
जिले में सोमवार को भी कोरोना संक्रमण के 36 मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 33 मरीज केवल विदिशा शहर के ही हैं। इसके अलावा बासौदा, ग्यारसपुर और कुरवाई में एक-एक मरीज कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला है। विदिशा शहर में हर दिन कोरोना संक्रमण का मानो ब्लास्ट हो रहा है। शहर में बेकाबू हुए संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए अभी तक के प्रयास नाकाम साबित हुए हैं। शहर में कर्फ्यू सहित बाजार बंद जैसी सख्ती का असर भी लोगों पर नहीं दिख रहा है। लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क के उपयोग को भी नजर अंदाज कर रहे हैं।

एक्टिव केस 300 के पार
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से अब तक 2705 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 2348 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ने से अब एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर 300 के पार पहुंच गई है। सोमवार की स्थिति में जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के एक्टिव केस की संख्या 305 पहुंच गई थी। हर दिन बड़ी संख्या में मरीज मिलने से अब सैंपलिंग भी बढ़ गई है। सोमवार को 741 संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। इसके अलावा अधिक से
अधिक सैंपलों की जांच भी की जा रही है।

