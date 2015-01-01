पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं संचालित करने में जगह की कमी हो तो प्राइमरी और मिडिल के कैंपस का करें इस्तेमाल

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
जिला स्तरीय क्राइसेस मैनजेमेंट कमेटी की बैठक शुक्रवार को आयोजित की गई। इस में शिक्षण सत्र 2020-21 के लिए कक्षा नवीं से बारहवीं तक की कक्षाएं लगाने के संबंध में विचार-विमर्श किया गया। कक्षा नवीं से 12वीं के तक के स्कूल विद्यार्थियों की शंका समाधान के लिए पूरे निर्धारित समय तक के लिए खुले रहेंगे। विद्यार्थी माता-पिता, अभिभावक की सहमति से शंका समाधान एवं मार्गदर्शन के लिए विद्यालय आ सकेंगे।

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन पर समिति के सदस्यों द्वारा सहमति व्यक्त की गई है। इसके अनुसार कक्षा दसवीं और बारहवीं की माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की परीक्षाएं नियत समय पर सम्पन्न होंगी। इसके लिए कक्षा दसवीं और बारहवीं की कक्षाओं में एक सप्ताह पश्चात नियमित रूप से शैक्षणिक कार्य संचालित किए जाएंगे।

इस संबंध में कलेक्टर ने शासन को सुझाव भेजा है कि यदि हाईस्कूल और हायर सेकंडरी की कक्षाएं संचालित करने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने में कोई असुविधा हो तो वर्तमान में खाली पड़े प्राइमरी और मिडिल स्कूलों के कैंपस का इस्तेमाल भी किया जा सकता है।

