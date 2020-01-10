पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोेग्रेस रिपोर्ट:डीपीसी से जानकारी मांगी तो वे बोलीं ऑफिस शिफ्ट हो रहा है, इसलिए नहीं पता, जब कलेक्टर ने चैक कराया तो नए कार्यालय में सिर्फ 2 कुर्सियां मिलीं

विदिशा13 घंटे पहले
  • प्रमुख विभागों के अफसरों से ली कामों की जानकारी, कार्यप्रणाली पर नाराजगी जताते सुधारने की हिदायत दी

कलेक्टोरेट के सभागार में सोमवार को कलेक्टर डा.पंकज जैन ने टीएल की बैठक बुलाई थी। इसमें सभी प्रमुख विभागों के अधिकारियों से कलेक्टर द्वारा टाइम लिमिट को लेकर होने वाले कार्यों की प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट मांगी जा रही थी। इस मौके पर कलेक्टर ने जब डीपीसी शीलादेवी से उनके विभाग की जानकारी मांगी तो उन्होंने कहा कि सर मेरा आफिस पुराने डीपीसी कार्यालय से कंपोजिट भवन के नए कार्यालय में शिफ्ट हो रहा है। इस कारण जरूरी जानकारी नहीं बन सकी है। इस पर कलेक्टर डा.पंकज जैन ने ई-गवर्नेंस जिला प्रबंधक निजामुद्दीन खान को मौके पर तहकीकात करवाई तो पता चला कि डीपीसी का आफिस पिछले 15 दिनों से नए आफिस में शिफ्ट हो रहा है लेकिन वहां सिर्फ 2 कुर्सियां ही पहुंची हैं। इस पर कलेक्टर ने डीपीसी की कार्यप्रणाली पर नाराजगी जताते हुए उनसे व्यवस्था में सुधार करने को कहा।

2 कमरों में नहीं आ पा रहा पूरा सामान: इस संबंध में चर्चा करने पर डीपीसी शीलादेवी ने कहा कि पुराने डीपीसी कार्यालय में सामान ज्यादा है। कंपोजिट भवन के नए कार्यालय में हमारे लिए सिर्फ 2 कमरों का ही आवंटन किया गया है। यहां हमारे विभाग का आधा सामान शिफ्ट हो गया है लेकिन आधा सामान अभी रह गया है। कलेक्टर ने जब जांच कराई थी तो केवल एक ही रूम खुला था। दूसरा रूम बंद था। दूसरे रूम में भी काफी सामान पहुंच चुका है। जल्द ही पूरा सामान पहुंच जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि एसएटीआई के सामने डीईओ आफिस कैंपस में ही पुराना डीपीसी कार्यालय संचालित होता था लेकिन अब प्रशासन ने डीपीसी कार्यालय के लिए नए कंपोजिट भवन में 2 कमरों का आवंटन किया है।

लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास की सूचना विधायकों को 2 दिन पहले दें: इसके अलावा टीएल की बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि निर्माण कार्यों का शिलान्यास अथवा लोकार्पण के लिए आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रमों की सूचना स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ-साथ संबंधित क्षेत्र के विधायकों को अनिवार्यतः कम से कम दो दिन पहले उपलब्ध कराई जाए।

संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारी विधायकों से चर्चा कर इस बात की पुष्टि करें कि कार्यक्रम आयोजन संबंधी जानकारी प्राप्त हुई है कि नहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तरा पोर्टल पर आवेदन निराकरण के संबंध में की गई कार्यवाही का प्रतिवेदन अनिवार्यतः अंकित किया जाए। कलेक्टर डॉ जैन ने कहा कि हलाली डेम के पचमढ़ी कुंड पर पर्यटकों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। अतः उक्त क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा और साफ सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए।

