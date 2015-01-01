पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम के घर के सामने प्रदर्शन:घर तोड़ा तो बेघरों ने सड़क पर ही खाना बनाया और वहीं खाया, दूसरी जगह जाने को तैयार नहीं

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
नगर पालिका और राजस्व विभाग ने गुरुवार को अहमदपुर चौराहा के पास से अतिक्रमण हटाया था। ये लोग पिछले 4 सालों से सरकारी जमीन पर घर बनाकर कर रहे थे। इसके बाद बेघर परिवारों ने शनिवार को अहमदपुर चौराहा पर धरना प्रदर्शन कर सड़क पर ही भोजन बनाया और वहीं खाया। ऐसा क्रम पूरे दो घंटे तक चला। इन बेघर हुए परिवारों के साथ कांग्रेसियों ने भी धरना दिया। नेताओं ने अपने भाषण में अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई पर प्रशासन को कोसा। प्रशासन ने इन परिवारों को नदीपुरा स्थित आवास कालोनी में शिफ्ट करा रहा है। जबकि इन परिवारों की मांग है कि उन्हें इसी जगह पर प्रशासन रहने की जगह दे। ताकि वे अपने रोजगार से वंचित ना हों। रविवार को इन परिवारों के साथ कांग्रेसी शेरपुरा स्थित सीएम हाउस के सामने प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

