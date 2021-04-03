पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:ट्रैक्टर की बैटरी चोरी हुई तो ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने गुस्से में सड़क खोदकर रास्ता ही कर दिया बंद

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • सौंठिया रेलवे अंडरपास से लेकर कंपोजिट भवन तक बनाई जा रही सड़क

सौंठिया रेलवे अंडरपास से कंपोजिट भवन तक बनाए जा रहे मार्ग को ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने बीच में खोद डाला है। गहरे नाला नुमा खुदाई रास्ता बंद कर दिया है। इससे अब इस सड़क पर लोगों का निकलना बंद हो गया है। रास्ता बंद हो जाने से लोगों में नाराजगी है।

ठेकेदार की मानें तो लोगों की आवाजाही की वजह से काम प्रभावित हो रहा था। इस वजह से रास्ता बंद करने के लिए खुदाई की गई है। जबकि स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि सड़क निर्माण में लगे ट्रैक्टर की बैटरी व अन्य सामान चोरी हो गया था। इससे नाराज होकर ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने सड़क बीच में से खोद दी है।

करीब 2 करोड़ की लागत: सौठिया रेलवे अंडर पास से कंपोजिट भवन तक करीब दो करोड़ की लागत से लगभग 1.8 किमी लंबी पैरेलल सड़क का निर्माण कार्य इंफ्रा डेवलपर्स द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इस निर्माणाधीन सड़क का बेस डाला जा चुका है। बिजली के खंभे व लाइन शिफ्टिंग में लेटलतीफी से सीसी करण भी लेट हो रहा है।

काम प्रभावित न हो इसलिए खोदी है सड़क
^वाहनों की आवाजाही की वजह से सड़क निर्माण का कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा था। सड़क निर्माण कार्य सुचारू व समय सीमा में पूरा करने के लिए सड़क की खुदाई की गई है।
बीएम शर्मा, ठेकेदार।

