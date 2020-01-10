पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:महिलाओं ने कोतवाली में थाली ग्लास बजाकर मांगी राेजी-रोटी

विदिशा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माधवगंज पर कांग्रेस ने रोटी-रोजी सत्याग्रह कर किया प्रदर्शन, मांगा मुआवजा

माधवगंज पर बाढ़ पीड़ित, बेरोजगार और जरूरतमंद लोगों ने रोटी-रोजी सत्याग्रह किया। कांग्रेस नेता देवेंद्रसिंह राठौर के नेतृत्व में बेरोजगार हुए मजदूर और उनके परिजन इस सत्याग्रह में शामिल हुए थे। सत्याग्रह करने के बाद सभी लोग रैली के रूप में कोतवाली थाने पहुंचे। यहां महिलाओं ने बच्चों ने चम्मच से थाली-ग्लास बजाए और रोटी-रोजी की मांग की। कोतवाली थाना प्रभारी वीरेंद्र झा को कांग्रेस नेता देवेंद्रसिंह राठौर ने ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन के माध्यम से मांग की गई है कि जरूरतमंदों को बगैर पात्रता पर्ची के राशन वितरण किया जाए। सही जरूरतमंद के पास पात्रता पर्ची ही नहीं है। ये प्रशासन की एक नाकामी है।

अतिवृष्टि से कई गरीबों के मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हुए हैं। सुभाषनगर, काली माता मंदिर बस्ती, जानकीनगर रामलीला, रंगई, सुआखेड़ी, आमखेड़ी आदि क्षेत्र के पीड़ित लोगों को मुआवजा दिया जाए। इस मौके पर गोविंदसिंह राजपूत, शकुन चिड़ार, खिलान सिंह शाक्य, बृजेंद्रसिंह कुशवाह, सलीम खान, मदनसिंह ठाकुर, राजकुमार आदि मौजूद रहे। इस संबंध में आखिर में सत्याग्रह करने वालों की कलेक्टर डॉ पंकज जैन से भी चर्चा हुई।

मजदूरों ने मांगा पट्‌टा: प्रदर्शन के दौरान मजदूरों का कहना था कि गरीबों को भूमि पट्‌टा स्थाई रूप से दिया जाए। कई श्रमिकों के पंजीयन रद्द कर दिए हैं। इनके पंजीयन शिविर लगाकर किए जाएं। कुटीर आवास योजना की शेष राशि दी जाए।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें