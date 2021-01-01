पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत पर हंगामा:सुबह 10 बजे 2 साल के बच्चे को खिलाई कृमि नाशक दवा, आधे घंटे बाद बेहोश, 1 घंटे में मौत

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • बाल आयोग ने संज्ञान में लिया मामला, कलेक्टर को नोटिस देकर 3 दिन में मांगा जवाब
  • परिजनों ने हंगामा कर बरईपुरा चौराहे पर लगाया जाम
  • शहर के मोहन गिरी इलाके के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र काे किया सील

शहर के वार्ड 5 मोहन गिरी इलाके में मंगलवार को रहने वाले देव चिड़ार वल्द सुनील चिड़ार नामक 2 साल के एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई। इसके विरोध में परिजनों ने शाम करीब 7 बजे बरईपुरा चौराहे पर जाम लगा दिया। मृत बच्चे के परिजनों का आरोप था कि उन्होंने आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र क्रमांक 36 में सुबह 10 बजे कृमि नाशक टेबलेट खिलवाई थी। इसके बाद ही उसकी तबियत बिगड़ गई। बाद में जिला अस्पताल ले जाने पर डाक्टरों ने बच्चे का मृत घोषित कर दिया।

बच्चे के परिजन दवाई खिलवाने वाली आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग करते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन भी किया और उचित मुआवजा भी दिलवाए जाने की मांग की। बच्चे की मौत के बाद जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र को सील कर दवाइयां जब्त की है।

घटनाक्रम की जानकारी मिलने पर राष्ट्रीय बाल आयोग केे अध्यक्ष प्रियंक कानूनगो ने बताया कि इस संबंध में कलेक्टर को नोटिस देकर 3 दिन में जवाब मांगा गया है। एसडीएम गोपाल वर्मा ने परिजनों को 20 हजार, कांग्रेस नेता आशा सिंह ने 5 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी है।

हंगामा कर रहे परिजनों का आरोप, दवाई खिलाने के बाद बच्चा हुआ बेहोश

परिजनों के साथ जिला अस्पताल पहुंचीं वरिष्ठ महिला कांग्रेस नेता आशा सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि बच्चे के परिजन उसे सुबह 10 बजे आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में कृमि नाशक गोली खिलवाने ले गए थे। उसके बाद 10.30 बजे बच्चा बेहोश गया।

उसके तबियत तेजी से बिगड़ने लगी थी। इसके बाद करीब 11.30 बजे परिजन बच्चे को लेकर सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचे। यहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र से दवाई खाने के बाद ही बच्चे की मौत हुई है। बच्चे को गलत दवाई दी गई है। इसी कारण उसकी हालत बिगड़ी थी।

शार्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट में फेफड़े में भोजन फंसना बताया मौत का कारण

सिविल सर्जन डा.संजय खरे ने बताया कि बच्चे के परिजन दोपहर करीब 12 बजे अस्पताल आए थे। उन्हें जांच कराने के लिए नीचे भेजा गया था। इसके बाद वे वहां से चले गए थे। करीब 2 घंटे बाद वे फिर से आए तो ड्यूटी डाक्टर ने जांच की। तब तक बच्चे की मौत हो चुकी थी।

इसके बाद मेडिकल कालेज से फोरेंसिक विशेषज्ञ डा.मनीष निगम और जिला अस्पताल के डा.आदर्श की टीम ने बच्चे का पीएम किया। शाट पीएम रिपोर्ट में बच्चे के फेफड़े में ट्रेकिया के अंदर भोजन के अवशेष फंसे हुए मिले हैं।

जांच में नहीं मिली एक्सपायरी डेट की दवा

जिला महिला एवं बाल विकास अधिकारी ब्रजेंद्र शिवहरे, डिप्टी कलेक्टर अमृता गर्ग और डा.दिनेश कुमार शर्मा की 3 सदस्यीय टीम मौके पर गई थी। आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता पुष्पा धाकड़, सहायिका रेखा नरिवरिया, आशा कार्यकर्ता लवली दुबे और एएनएम नजमा बी से पूछताछ की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी में टीकाकरण चल रहा था। तभी बच्चे के परिजन यहां से एलवेंडाजोल टेबलेट मांग कर ले गए थे। डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने बताया कि इस मामले में पंचनामा बनाया है। जांच में एक्सपायरी डेट की दवाइयां नहीं मिली हैं।

