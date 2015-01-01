पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:माधव सभागार का मेंटेनेंस कराने नप सीएमओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा

विजयपुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए तैयार किया गया माधव सभागार बिना उपयोग ही जर्जर हो रहा है। सभागार में न तो खिड़की लगी हैं और न ही कमरों के दरवाजे ठीक अवस्था में हैं। जिससे भवन की स्थिति खराब हो रही है। इससे भवन के मेंटेनेंस की दरकार नजर आ रही है। स्थानीय लोगों ने भवन के मेंटेनेंस की मांग को लेकर नप सीएमओ काे ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

विजयपुर में साल 1996 में सांस्कृतिक और धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए माधव सभागार की स्थापना की गई थी। उस समय भवन निर्माण की लागत करीब 50 लाख आई । नगर परिषद के अधीन आने वाले इस सभागार में आज तक कोई भी सांस्कृतिक या धार्मिक कार्यक्रम नहीं किया गया जिससे यह भवन अब बिना उपयोग ही जर्जर अवस्था में है। भवन के कमरों की खिड़कियों में दरवाजे नहीं लगने से वर्ष भर धूल, मिट्टी, बारिश का पानी जमा होता है। जिससे भवन के कमरों और ऑडिटोरियम का फर्श तक खराब हो गया है।

