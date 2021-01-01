पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:वाहन बंद, हाथों से कचरा उठा रहे सफाईकर्मी

आलमपुर15 घंटे पहले
आमलपुर के तीन वार्डों में पिछले दो माह से सफाई की व्यवस्था न होने से कचरे के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। यहां सफाई के बाद कचरा उठाने वाले वाहन नहीं आते हैं जिससे सफाई कर्मचारी हाथों से कचरा उठाकर फेंकते हैं। बताया जाता है कि नगर के वार्ड-1, 2 एवं तीन में पिछले दो माह से सफाई व्यवस्था नहीं की जा रही है।

इसके चलते इन वार्डों की गलियों में कचरा पसरा रहता है। सफाई कर्मी आते हैं लेकिन झाडू लगाकर निकल जाते हैं। इसके अलावा यहां कचरा उठाने वाला वाहन भी नियमित रूप से नहीं आता जिससे गलियों में कचरा पड़ा रहता है।

सफाई कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि कचरा उठाने वाला वाहन न आने से वे परेशान हैं। गलियों का कचरा हाथों से उठाकर ले जाना पड़ता है। वार्ड एक, दो एवं तीन के नागरिकों ने कहा कि नगर परिषद के अफसरों को सूचित किया जा चुका है फिर भी कचरा उठाने वाहन नहीं आता है। जिससे गलियों में कचरा पड़ा होने से बदबू आती रहती है।

