विकास:चंबल के उदोतगढ़ घाट पर 102 लाख से बनेगा पांटून पुल, 40 गांव के लोगों को मिलेगी सुविधा

  • पांटून पुल बनने से सीधे बटेश्वरा जा सकेंगे अंबाह-पोरसा इलाके के लोग

चंबल नदी के उदोतगढ़ घाट पर 102.47 लाख रुपए की लागत से पांटून पुल का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। गुरुवार को इसकी स्वीकृति उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने जारी कर दी। पांटून पुल बनने से अंबाह विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 40 गांव के लोगों को बटेश्वरा जाने के लिए सीधा व शॉर्टकट रूट मिल सकेगा।

पांटून पुल बनाने के लिए चंबल के उदोतगढ़ को चुना गया है। उदोतगढ़ घाट से बाह तहसील के कैंजरा घाट को जोड़ा जाएगा। पोरसा अंचल के लोगों की लंबे समय से मांग थी कि बटेश्वरा से लेकर बाह व पिनाहट जाने के लिए चंबल नदी में पांटून पुल का निर्माण कराया जाना चाहिए। 2021 में जाकर यह मांग पूरी हो सकी है। गुरुवार को उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने कैंजरा घाट-उदोतगढ़ घाट पर पांटून पुल बनाने की मंजूरी जारी कर दी। पांटून पुल बनाने पर 102.47 लाख रुपए व्यय किए जाने का अनुमान है।

चंबल नदी पर नया पांटून पुल बनाने की उत्तरप्रदेश सरकार ने दी स्वीकृति

जानकारी के अनुसार, बाह विधायक रानी पक्षालिका सिंह व इस इलाके से जुड़े यूपी एमपी के नागरिक लंबे समय से बाह के कैंजरा घाट पर पांटून पुल निर्माण की मांग कर रहे थे। गुरुवार को यूपी के उप मुख्यमंत्री केशवप्रसाद मौर्य ने ट्वीट कर बाह के कैंजरा घाट पर पांटून पुल निर्माण स्वीकृत होने की जानकारी साझा की।

उप मुख्यमंत्री मौर्य ने यह भी कहा है कि चंबल सेंचुरी से एनओसी मिलने के बाद ही यह मंजूरी दी गई है। बाह के कैंजरा घाट पर पांटून पुल बनने से उत्तर प्रदेश व मध्य प्रदेश दोनों राज्यों में आवागमन सुगम हो जाएगा। इस पांटून पुल के बनने से दोनों राज्यों में वाहनों के आवागमन को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा।साथ ही मध्य प्रदेश के ग्रामीण बटेश्वर में प्राचीन शिव मंदिरों के दर्शन के लिए कैंजरा घाट पांटून पुल के रास्ते से सीधे बटेश्वर पहुंच सकेंगे यानी देखा जाए तो इस पांटून पुल के निर्माण से उत्तर प्रदेश और मध्य प्रदेश दोनों राज्यों के 40 गांव के लोग लाभान्वित होंगे।

अंचल के इन गांवों के लोगों को होगी सुविधा
उदोतगढ़ में पांटून पुल बनने से अंबाह पोरसा की सीमा से जुड़े साहस का पुरा, नगरा, भदावली, धौर्रा, सिलावली, भूप का पुरा, रायपुर आदि गांव के ग्रामीणों को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। अभी तक लोग नाव या पैदल ही यहां से नदी पार करते हैं जिससे मगरमच्छ के हमले का डर रहता है। साथ ही नाव में दुर्घटना की आशंका रहती है। इस इलाके में मगरमच्छ कई बार हमले भी कर चुके हैं। पुल बन जाने से मगरमच्छ के हमले का डर नहीं रहेगा। ऐसे में लोगों को आवागमन में भी काफी आसानी होगी।

49 पीपे से बनेगा पांटून पुल
प्रांतीय खंड लोक निर्माण विभाग के एक्सईएन गोविंद सागर वर्मा का कहना है कि शासन द्वारा स्वीकृति के बाद कैंजरा घाट पर 1 करोड़ 24 लाख की लागत से 49 पीपों का पांटून पुल बनाया जाएगा। शासन से पांटून पुल निर्माण की स्वीकृति मिल चुकी है। जल्द ही इसका निर्माण कार्य शुरू होगा।

अंचल में व्यापार भी बढ़ेगा
अंबाह-पाेरसा क्षेत्र के दुकानदारों की खरीदारी यूपी के फिरोजबाद, शिकोहाबाद व आगरा से होती है। दुकानदार यूपी से ऐसा सामान खरीदकर लाते हैं जो ग्वालियर में अपेक्षाकृत अधिक रेट पर मिलता है। चंबल पर एक और पांटून पुल बनने से तंवर घार के कारोबारियों को अपना व्यापार बढ़ाने का अवसर मिलेगा। लोगों की नाते-रिश्तेदारियां भी यूपी में है, ऐसे में अब लंबा फेर नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा।

