पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:अवैध हथियारों के कारोबार में 3 दबोचे, अधिया व कट्‌टे जब्त; एटीएम से फ्रॉड करता रहा है अपराधी

अंबाह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार बदमाश राहुल गुर्जर पर एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर पैसे निकालने के मुकदमा दर्ज है

रंगादारी करने वाले युवकों को हथियार बेचने आए सौदागर राहुल गुर्जर समेत दो अन्य युवकों को अंबाह पुलिस ने मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से 8 अवैध शस्त्र जब्त किए हैं। एक बदमाश के कब्जे से स्पलेंडर बाइक भी मिली है। चौथी आरोपी पुच्चो चौहान की पुलिस को सरगर्मी से तलाश है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, एसआई नीलम सिंह यादव ने मंगलवार को तालपुरा करबला के पास से आरोपी राहुल गुर्जर निवासी केरीपुरा को गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से 315 बोर की एक अधिया व हीरो स्पलेंडर बाइक एमपी 06 एमवी 1388 जब्त की। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी राहुल ने बताया कि वह अब से पहले प्रदीप तोमर निवासी बरेह व जीतू उर्फ जितेन्द्र सखवार निवासी बरवाई समेत पुच्चो चौहान दोहरी को हथियार बेच चुका है। टीआई योगेन्द्र सिंह जादौन ने फोर्स के साथ प्रदीप व जितेन्द्र के घर दबिश देकर आरोपियों के कब्जे से 12 बोर की बंदूक व 315 बोर की 2 अधिया व 4 कट्‌टे जब्त किए। आरोपी पुच्ची चौहान घर से भाग गया उसकी तलाश की जा रही है।

एटीएम से फ्रॉड करता रहा है राहुल
एटीएम मशीन पर लोगों के कार्ड बदलकर उनके खाते से पैसे निकालने का अपराध राहुल गुर्जर करता रहा है। उसके खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के अपराध अंबाह थाने में पहले से दर्ज हैं। पुलिस ने उस अपराध में राहुल की गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser