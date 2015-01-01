पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खरीद केंद्रों पर बेचने व्यापारी लेकर आए 700 क्विंटल बाजरा, अफसरों ने पकड़ा

अंबाह3 घंटे पहले
  • समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों के बजाय व्यापारी बेच रहे बाजरा

समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों के बजाय व्यापारी बाजरा बेच रहे हैं। गुरुवार-शुक्रवार को पोरसा के खरीद केंद्र पर 2 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों मे भरा 150-150 क्विंटल बाजरा अफसरों ने पकड़ा, जो व्यापारी लेकर आए थे। बाजरा सहित वाहनों को जब्त कर एसडीएम अंबाह ने कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर को प्रतिवेदन भेजा है। वहीं पोरसा में एक ट्रक में 400 क्विंटल बाजरा पकड़ा।

कई दिनों से खरीद केंद्रों पर व्यापारियों द्वारा बाजार से बाजरा खरीदकर समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचे जाने की सूचनाएं मिल रहीं थीं। शुक्रवार को अंबाह एसडीएम समाधिया ने अंबाह एवं पोरसा में खरीद केंद्रों पर छापामार कार्रवाई के लिए दो टीमें बनाईं। जब यह टीमें पहुंची तो अंबाह में टीम को एक खरीद केंद्र पर बाजरा से भरे दो ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली खड़ी मिलीं।

पूछताछ में ड्राइवर कोई जानकारी नहीं दे पाया। इस पर टीम ने दोनों ट्रेक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को जब्त कर अंबाह पुलिस थाने में रखवा दिया। दोनों ट्रॉलियों में तकरीबन 300 क्विंटल बाजरा भरा हुआ है। दूसरी टीम में तहसीलदार राजकुमार नागौरिया ने पोरसा क्षेत्र में कार्रवाई करते हुए 400 क्विंटल बाजरा से भरे एक ट्रक को पकड़ा।

ट्रक में भरे बाजरा को खुले बाजार से सस्ते दामों पर खरीदकर समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था। ट्रक में उत्तरप्रदेश से नगरा के रास्ते बाजरा भरकर लाया गया था। बाजरा से भरे ट्रक को जब्त कर रजौधा पुलिस चौकी में रखा गया है। ट्रेक्टर-ट्रॉलियों एवं ट्रक के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई को लेकर एसडीएम अंबाह ने कलेक्टर की ओर प्रतिवेदन भेजा है।

तारीख बढ़ाई... किसान समर्थन मूल्य पर 21 नवंबर तक बेच सकेंगे बाजरा
समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बेचने के लिए इंतजार कर रहे किसानों के लिए राहतभरी खबर है। शासन ने अब बाजरा बेचने के लिए 15 दिन और बढ़ा दिए हैं। प्रमुख सचिव खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति के अनुसार, अब 21 नवंबर तक बाजरा का समर्थन मूल्य का उपार्जन किया जाएगा। जिन किसानों के पास एसएमएस पहुंच गए हैं, वे निर्धारित तारीख पर उपज लेकर निर्धारित खरीद केंद्रों पर पहुंचें।

किसानों की शिकायत पर टोकन नंबर से कराया आधार का मिलान, तोल कांटे बढ़ाने के भी निर्देश

किसानों से लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों को लेकर तहसीलदार शुभ्रता त्रिपाठी ने शुक्रवार को अधिकारियों के साथ अनाज मंडी प्रांगण में संचालित खरीद केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। तहसीलदार शुभ्रता त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि किसानों की समस्या थी कि माल समय पर नहीं तुल रहा है। तौल कांटे कम हैं व परिवहन व्यवस्था नहीं है।

इस पर उन्होंने सोसायटी प्रबंधकों को निर्देश देकर तौल कांटों की संख्या बढ़वाई है। साथ ही परिवहन आदि के लिए श्रमिकों की व्यवस्था के लिए संबंधित ठेकेदार को निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावा किसानों की शिकायत थी कि अन्य लोगों का माल लिया जा रहा है, इस पर उन्होंने मौजूद किसानों से टोकन नंबर और आधार कार्ड से मिलान करवाया। निरीक्षण के दौरान मंडी सचिव बालस्टर सिंह, खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के संजीव शर्मा एवं पुलिस एवं राजस्व टीम मौजूद रही। तहसीलदार ने कहा कि किसानों को किसी प्रकार की समस्या न आए, इसके लिए हमारी टीम लगातार मॉनिटरिंग करेगी।

