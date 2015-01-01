पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:युवक लघुशंका के लिए बस से उतरा, पैर फिसलने से मौत

अंबाह2 दिन पहले
नौहरे के रहने वाले युवक दीपू तोमर की गुरुवार की रात 8 बजे संदिग्ध परिस्थितियोें में मौत हो गई। परिजन का आरोप है कि 8 दिन पहले अंबाह में जिन लोगों ने दीपू की मारपीट की उनका हाथ हत्या में हो सकता है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, नौहरे का रहने वाला दीपा उर्फ दीपू पुत्र सुरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर 21 साल, गुरुवार काे आठ-नौ लोगों के साथ हलवाहट का काम करने के लिए अंबाह से नई दिल्ली जा रहा था। वह रात 8 बजे वीडियोकोच बस में सवार होने के बाद अपने दोस्तों मुकेश, हेमसिंह, पप्पू व दीपा से लघुशंका की बात कहकर बस से नीचे उतर गया और 30 मिनट तक वापस नहीं आया। चूंकि बस स्टार्ट होकर रवाना हो गई थी इसलिए दीपू का बैग व चप्पल बस में ही छूट ग्ईं।

इस हाल में पप्पू ने दीपू के भाई जोगेन्द्र तोमर को सूचित किया कि बस रवाना हो जाने से वह सभी मुडियाखेरा मुरैना पहुंच गए लेकिन दीपू उनके साथ नहीं है। यह सूचना पाकर जोगेन्द्र अपने भाई दीपू की तलाश में बस स्टैंड पहुंचा तभी रात 9 बजे अंबाह पुलिस को किसी युवक के मृत अवस्था में बस स्टैंड केे पास प्लॉट में पड़े होने की सूचना मिली। पुलिस ने शव को पीएम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल भेज दिया। तभी जाेगेन्द्र भी पुलिस के संपर्क में आया और उसे पता चला कि उसका भाई मर चुका है।

शुक्रवार को एफएसएल अधिकारी डा. अर्पिता सक्सेना मौके पर पहुंचीं। उन्होंने शव व घटनास्थल देखने के बाद माना कि युवक की मौत गिरने व चोट के कारण हुई है। फिर भी उसके बिसरा को दो प्रकार से प्रिजर्व करा दिया है। ताकि मौत का कारण सामने आ सके। उल्लेखनीय है कि दीपू तोमर दिल्ली में अपने साथियों के साथ हलवाहट का काम करता था। वह लॉकडाउन के बाद फिर से काम-धंधे के लिए अंबाह से नई दिल्ली जा रहा था। अंबाह पुलिस युवक की मौत से जुड़े कारणों की पड़ताल कर रही है।

