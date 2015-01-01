पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:स्वस्थ भारत स्वच्छ भारत के लिए दौड़ा अमिल्हेड़ा गांव

अंबाह3 घंटे पहले
  • बालक वर्ग में सूरज और बालिका वर्ग में सलोनी बनीं विजेता

ग्राम पंचायत अमिल्हेड़ा में जीवन ज्योति संस्था ने दौड़ प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की। इस प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए गांव के बालक-बालिका सुबह से ही दौड़ मैदान पर पहुंच गए। यह संस्था हर वर्ष यह आयोजन करती है। प्रतियोगिता बालक-बालिकाओं के लिए अलग-अलग आयोजित की गई।

बालक वर्ग में प्रथम स्थान सूरज सिंह सिकरवार, द्वितीय स्थान अमन सिंह तोमर एवं तृतीय स्थान विकास सिंह तोमर रहे। इसी प्रकार बालिका वर्ग में सलोनी तोमर प्रथम स्थान व राधा तोमर द्वितीय स्थान, वर्षा तोमर तृतीय स्थान पर रहीं। प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले धावक को आयोजकों ने 2100 रुपए नगद प्रमाण पत्र ट्रैक शूट ट्रॉफी व मैडल देकर सम्मानित किया।

वहीं द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले धावक को 1500 रुपए नगद प्रमाण पत्र मैडल व ट्रैक सूट दिया। तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले धावक को 1000 रुपए नगद प्रमाण पत्र ट्रैक शूट व मैडल दिया। इस प्रतियोगिता को सफल बनाने के लिए गांव के युवा एवं बुजुर्गों ने भरपूर सहयोग किया।

साथ ही जीवन ज्योति संस्था के अध्यक्ष दीपेंद्र सिंह तोमर व अंबाह टीआई योगेंद्र सिंह जादौन ने बच्चों को उत्साहित किया और कहा कि भविष्य में भी इस तरह की प्रतियोगिताओं में सम्मिलित होकर अपनी प्रतिभा में निखार लाएं।

