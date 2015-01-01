पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:जमीन का सत्यापन नहीं करने पर 20 पटवारियों को नोटिस

अंबाहएक घंटा पहले
  • तहसीलदार ने पटवारियों के वेतन काटने की चेतावनी दी

बटाईदार किसानों की जमीन के सत्यापन के मामले में पटवारियों ने उनसे कोई दस्तावेज नहीं लिए हैं। इसे घाेर लापरवाही मानते हुए तहसीलदार सर्वेश यादव ने मंगलवार को 20 से ज्यादा पटवारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर उनके वेतन से बाजरा की खरीद व्यय का पैसा वेतन से काटने की चेतावनी दी है।

प्रशासन के संज्ञान में मामला आया है कि अंबाह तहसील क्षेत्र के 121 सिकमी किसानों ने बाजरा बेचने के लिए अपने ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए हैं। इन किसानों की जमीन के स्वामित्व संबंधी प्रमाणीकरण हल्का पटवारियों ने कर तो दिए लेकिन प्रमाणीकरण किस आधार पर किया गया इस संबंध में कोई दस्तावेज संलग्न नहीं किए हैं। इससे जाहिर होता है कि पटवारियों ने अपात्र लोगों को बाजरा के समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए सत्यापन में जानबूझकर गड़बड़ी की है।

तहसीलदार यादव ने मंगलवार को सत्यापन करने वाले हल्का अंबाह, लहर, खिरेंटा, बरेह, आरोली, कुथियाना, गूंज, तुतवास, ऐसाह, गोपी, चांदपुर, जौंहा, डंडौली, दिमनी, बीलपुर, भकरौली, रानपुर, रिठौना, कमतरी, बिरहरुआ, इनानकी, रिठौरापुरा, खड़ियाहार, सिहौनियां, खेरली, महूरी, लल्लूबसई, सांगोली, खड़िया बेहड़, रूपाहटी, दोहरा, धनसुला, बड़फरा, सुनावली, थरा, पुरवश खुर्द व सिकरोड़ी के पटवारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर उनके वेतन से बाजरा खरीदी व्यय का पैसा काटने की चेतावनी दी है।

