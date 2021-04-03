पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वाटर प्रोजेक्ट:पुराने बाेर होंगे बंद, 4200 घरों में दिए जाएंगे नए कनेक्शन, इस माह के अंत में मिलेगा पानी

अंबाह2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अजय जैन
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए उपभोक्ताओं को 3000 रुपए जमा करने के बाद मिलेगा नल कनेक्शन

गर्मी आने से पहले शहर के लोगों को नवीन वाटर प्रोजेक्ट से पानी की आपूर्ति शुरू कर दी जाएगी। इसके लिए 1094.94 लाख रुपए की लागत से दो समवैल व दो वाटर टैंक बनाने समेत 52 किमी लंबाई की पाइन लाइन बिछाने का काम 95 फीसदी पूरा किया जा चुका है।

अंबाह नगर की जलापूर्ति योजना के 24 बोरों को इस महीने स्थाई रूप से बंद कर दिया जाएगा। शहर के 4200 परिवारों को फरवरी महीने के अंत में नई योजना से पानी की सप्लाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए सारथी कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी ने वाटर प्राेजेक्ट का काम 95 फीसदी पूरा करने का दावा किया है। नगर पालिका के सहायक यंत्री केके दीक्षित का कहना है कि फरवरी के अंत में शहर को नए प्रोजेक्ट से वाटर सप्लाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी। अभी निर्माण एजेंसी लाइनों समेत ओवरहैड टैंकों की टेस्टिंग कर रही है।

9000 घर, कनेक्शन सिर्फ 4200 : अंबाह नगर में पानी चोरों की बड़ी संख्या पकड़ में आई है। नगर पालिका के सूत्रों का कहना है कि शहर में 9000 घर हैं लेकिन नल कनेक्शन 4200 लोगों ने ही लिए हैं। नवीन वाटर प्रोजेक्ट में जब 24 बोर से डायरेक्ट वाटर सप्लाई बंद हो जाएगी तो नई लाइन से कनेक्शन लेने के लिए लाेग नगर पालिका में आवेदन करेंगे। तब ठेकेदार ऐसे लोगों को 3000 रुपए शुल्क लेकर नया नल कनेक्शन देगा। अब पानी चोरी की स्थिति नहीं बनेगी। बीपीएल परिवारों को 1000 रुपए के शुल्क में नल कनेक्शन दिया जाएगा। नगर पालिका का मानना है कि शहर में अभी 4500 से ज्यादा नल कनेक्शन होने की गुंजाइश है इससे नपा को राजस्व भी मिलेगा और लोग एक नंबर में पानी की सप्लाई लेने के हकदार होंगे।

आगामी 30 वर्षों तक नहीं होगी पानी की समस्या
नगर पालिका ने मुख्यमंत्री पेयजल योजना की डीपीआर आगामी वर्षो की आबादी को ध्यान में रखकर तैयार कराई । वर्ष 2011 की जनगणना के अनुसार अंबाह नगर की आबादी 45 हजार 148 दर्ज है जो बढ़कर अब 55 हजार से पार निकल चुकी है इस मान से आगामी 30 साल में नगर की आबादी एक लाख से अधिक हो जाएगी इसी जनसंख्या को आधार मानकर नवीद पेयजल योजना तैयार की गई है जिससे लोगों को आगामी 30 वर्षों तक पानी की समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

ज्ञात रहे कि इस पेयजल योजना के तहत हुडको कंपनी द्वारा 5 करोड रुपए का लोन स्वीकृत किया गया है इसके अलावा शेष राशि राज्य शासन द्वारा अनुदान के रूप में नगर पालिका को उपलब्ध कराई गई है। इसमें 10% अंश राशि नगर पालिका द्वारा दी गई है। वहीं पेयजल योजना के तहत मुरैना रोड पर कृषि उपज मंडी में व चंबल कॉलोनी में दो ओवरहेड टैंक का निर्माण कराया गया है। इसके अलावा वार्डों की सुविधा अनुसार 8 इंच के 20 नए बोरो का खनन कराया गया है। घरों में पानी की सप्लाई करने के लिए सभी वार्डों में पाइप लाइन बिछाई गई है।

जमीन के लेवल के अनुसार पाइप लाइन का कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है मालूम हो कि अंबाह नगर में पेयजल की समस्या पुरानी है क्योंकि नगरीय क्षेत्र की बसाहट समतल जमीन पर होने के कारण नगर पालिका द्वारा प्रदान किया गया रहा पानी ज्यादातर इलाकों में नहीं पहुंच पाता है वर्तमान में चंबल कॉलोनी, कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर,एमएलडी कॉलोनी,सदर बाजार, पीपल चौराहा सहित अनेक इलाकों में पेयजल की सप्लाई सुचारू रूप से नहीं मिल पा रही है नवीन पेयजल योजना के प्रारंभ होते ही इन इलाकों में पेयजल सप्लाई सुचारू रूप से मिलना प्रारंभ हो जाएगी।

24 बोरों पर बिजली की मासिक खपत 12 लाख रुपए
अंबाह नगर की आबादी को पानी पिलाने के लिए नगर पालिका के 24 बोर काम कर रहे हैं। इन बोरों पर बिजली खपत का 11 से 12 लाख रुपए का बिल हर महीने आता है। जलकर नियमित जमा नहीं होने के कारण नगर पालिका काे वाटर पंपों की बिजली खपत का बिल जमा करने में भोपाल से मिलने वाले बजट का इंतजार करना पड़ता है। लेकिन फरवरी में जब 24 बोर के कनेक्शन कटवाए जाकर 3 से 4 कनेक्शन वाटर सप्लाई के रह जाएंगे उस दशा में बिजली खपत का बिल भी घटकर कम हो जाएगी। इससे पानी की बर्बादी भी रुकेगी।

गर्मी से पहले पहुंचेगा पानी
मुख्यमंत्री पेयजल योजना के तहत 4200 परिवारों को प्रथम चरण में लाभांवित किया जाएगा।जिन घरों में पानी का कनेक्शन नहीं था या फिर जहां पुरानी लाइनें हो गई थी वहां पर भी नई पेयजल लाइन डालने का भी पूरा कर लिया गया है। 10 करोड़ 94 लाख की वाटर सप्लाई योजना में 4000 नल कनेक्शन दिए जा चुके हैं।

जलकर के 1.92 करोड़ बकाया
अंबाह नगर के लोगों ने बरसों से पानी तो लिया लेकिन जलकर की अदायगी नहीं की । इस हाल में जलकर की बकाया राशि बढ़कर 1 करोड़ 92 लाख रुपए तक पहुंच गई है। नवीन वाटर प्रोजेक्ट में अब बकाया जलकर मिलने की गुंजाइश बनेगी। अभी 4000 से ज्यादा लोगों ने पुरानी पाइप लाइनों से अवैध कनेक्शन लेकर पानी का फोकट में उपभोग किया और जलकर भी जमा नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें