सेवा:शहीद स्मारक पर एक वर्ष तक रोज एक दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करने का संकल्प

अंबाह3 घंटे पहले
  • क्लीन ग्रीन टीम ने अंबाह के मुक्तिधाम में प्रज्ज्वलित किए 1100 दीप

क्लीन ग्रीन टीम ने एक दीप शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम के तहत शुक्रवार को नगर के मुक्तिधाम में 1100 दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर देश के सच्चे वीर सपूतों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर उन्हें याद किया। इसके बाद टीम द्वारा अमर शहीद पं. रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल शहीद स्मारक और अमर शहीद कैप्टन वीरनारायण शहीद स्मारक पर भी दीप प्रज्ज्वलित किए गए।

साथ ही टीम द्वारा अमर शहीद पं. रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल शहीद स्मारक पर यह अखंड संकल्प लिया गया कि क्लीन ग्रीन टीम एक वर्ष तक प्रतिदिन अमर शहीद पं. रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल शहीद स्मारक पर एक दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर उनकी सेवा करेगी।

इस अवसर पर क्लीन ग्रीन टीम के ब्रजकिशोर कुशवाह, पवन शर्मा, शेखर माधुर्य, ब्रजेश कुमार, देवउत्तम उपाध्याय, महेंद्र सिंह, हिमांशु राजोरिया, अखिलेश प्रजापति, रोहित तोमर, दीपक तोमर, संदीप तोमर, अजय तोमर, महेश, संदीप तोमर, विकास शर्मा, मानवेंद्र तोमर, अमन तोमर, अन्नू तोमर, आरएस राठौर, रवि गोले, जितेंद्र गोले आदि मौजूद रहे।

दीपदान से पुण्य लाभ प्राप्त होता है: समाधिया
दीपदान प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को करना चाहिए। इससे पुण्य लाभ प्राप्त होता है। यह बात शुक्रवार को एसडीएम राजीव समाधिया ने कही। प्रतिवर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी मुक्तिधाम पोरसा पर दीपदान कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में एसडीएम समाधिया उपस्थित थे।

अध्यक्षता नागाजी सरकार के महामंडलेश्वर महंत रामलखन दास ने की एवं विशिष्ट अतिथि सुरेश शुक्ला, रामनिवास राठौर, हरिओम गुप्ता, सीताराम गुप्ता, जसराम गुप्ता, कमल सिंह तोमर थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन डॉ. अनिल गुप्ता ने किया। इस अवसर पर उपस्थित जनों ने बताया रूप चतुर्दशी के दिन किए गए दीपदान से पूर्वज खुश होते हैं।

भगवान धन्वंतरि के लिए 1100 दीपक जलाए
धनतेरस के उपलक्ष्य में भगवान धन्वंतरि को खुश करने के लिए श्री नागाजी सरोवर परिक्रमा भक्त मंडल ने 1100 दीपक जलाए। इसमें परिक्रमा भक्त मंडल के सदस्य किशन सिंह तोमर, सुरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, हरिओम गुप्ता, दिलीप कुमार जैन, बृजेश कुमार शर्मा, सुरभि दास, रोशनलाल, रामेश्वर राठौर, वीरेंद्र फौजी, दामोदर भदौरिया ने सम्मिलित होकर हरि कीर्तन कर सरोवर की परिक्रमा की। ज्ञात रहे कि प्रति वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी श्री नागाजी सरोवर पोरसा में परिक्रमा भक्त मंडल की ओर से 1100 दीपक प्रज्ज्वलित कर दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।

