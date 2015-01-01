पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:खरीद केंद्र पर खुले में रखा आठ हजार बोरी बाजरा भीगने से सड़ा, दाने हुए अंकुरित

अटेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अटेर खरीद केंद्र पर सड़ा बाजरा पलटते मजदूर
  • अटेर में चार दिन पहले हुई थी बारिश, अब खराब हुए बाजरा को दूसरी बोरियों में पलटा जा रहा

अटेर बाजरा खरीद केंद्र पर तुलाई के बाद बोरों में भरकर रखा गया बाजरा बीते रविवार को हुई बारिश से भीग गया। बताया जाता है कि यहां करीब 8 हजार बोरी बाजरा पानी भरने भीग गया। अब चार दिन बाद इस बाजरा को दूसरे बोरों में पलटकर भरा जा रहा है। इसके बाद इसे बेयर हाउस भेजा जाएगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार अटेर खरीद केंद्र पर गत दिनों हजारों बोरी बाजरा खुले में रखा था। इसी दौरान गत रविवार को तेज बारिश में ये बोरे भीग गए। जिससे बाजरा गल गया और अब सड़ने भी लगा है। मजदूरों ने जब बाजरा के बोरे खाली किए तो बाजरा के ढेले बन चुके थे। अब खरीद केंद्र पर बाजरा रखने के लिए जगह नहीं है। किसानों के ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में रखा बाजरा का तोल कार्य शुरू नही किया जा रहा। ऐसे में किसान कतार में अपना नंबर आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण सप्ताह भर से किसान अपनी फसल को ट्रेक्टरों में भरकर खरीद केंद्र पर खड़े हुए है।

लेकिन खरीद केंद्र पर पहले से रखे बाजरा को अब दूसरे बोरों में भरने का काम किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद इसे बेयर हाउस भेजा जाएगा। जगह खाली होने पर किसानों की फसल की तुलाई शुरू की जाएगी। चौम्हो निवासी किसान रामकरन सिंह भदौरिया, उपेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया ने एसडीएम उदय सिंह सिकरवार को उनके मोबाइल पर फोन कर खरीद केंद्र पर सप्ताह भर से फसल के ट्रेक्टर लेकर खड़े होने की शिकायत भी की। इन किसानों का कहना है कि भाड़े पर ट्रेक्टर लेकर उसमें फसल लाए। यहां खरीदी में देर हो रही है ऐसे में उन्हें ट्रेक्टर वाले को 500 रुपए रोज अतिरिक्त भाड़ा देना पड़ रहा है।

किसानों से थप्पी लगवाने के नाम पर मजदूर ले रहे पैसे
बाजरा बेचने आए कुछ किसानों का कहना है कि खरीद केंद्र पर जगह नहीं होने पर वहां रखी बोरियों की थप्पी लगवाने के लिए मजदूरों को चार रुपए प्रति बोरी देने पड़ रहे हंै। जब इस संबंध में खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी अश्वनी गौतम से बात की गई तो उनका कहना था कि थप्पी हमारे मजदूर लगा रहे हैं। किसी किसान से कोई पैसा नही लिया जा रहा। उधर उदोतगढ़ पर बनाए गए नए खरीद केंद्र पर तोल शुरू ही नहीं की गई है। खरीदी केंद्र के प्रभारी अश्वनी गौतम का कहना था कि वहां अभी वारदाना व अन्य आवश्यक सामग्री नहीं पहुंचने के कारण तोल शुरू नही हो पाई है। जबकि किसान अपनी फसल लेकर उदोतगढ़ केंद्र पर बुधवार से ही पहुंचना शुरू हो गए थे जिससे ट्रेक्टरों की लंबी कतार लगना शुरू हो गई है।

खरीद केंद्र से बाजरा का उठाव करवाया जा रहा है
खरीद केंद्र पर बोरों में रखे बाजरा का वेयरहाउस भेजा जा रहा है। गत दिनों अचानक हुई बारिश से कुछ बोरे भींग गए थे जिन्हें पलटकर दूसरे बोरों में भरा जा रहा है। जगह खाली होते ही यहां तुलाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी।
अश्वनी गौतम, बाजरा खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी, अटेर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें