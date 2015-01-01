पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:खरीदी केंद्र परिसर में 25 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली की जगह नंबर 43 को दिए, चहेतों की पहले हो रही खरीद

अटेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीद केंद्रों से वेयर हाउस तक बाजरा परिवहन में देरी से लग रही ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों की कतार
  • किसानों ने लगाया पटवारी पर आरोप

अटेर खरीद केंद्र पर किसानों से खरीदे जा रहे बाजरा को वेयर हाउस तक पहुंचाने के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में वाहन नहीं होने से खरीदी केंद्र पर शुक्रवार की दोपहर तक आधा सैकड़ा ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों की कतार लग गई। सरकार द्वारा आपूर्ति निगम के माध्यम से समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों से खरीदे जा रहे बाजरा की खरीदी केंद्र अटेर-प्रतापपुरा में की जा रही है।

यहां ट्रेक्टरों की लंबी कतारें लगी हैं। किसानों की परेशानियों को देखते हुए एक दिन पहले ही एसडीएम उदयसिंह सिकरवार ने मौके पर पहुंचकर किसानों से चर्चा कर समस्याओं का समाधान किया था लेकिन शुक्रवार को फिर किसानों को इंतजार करना पड़ा।

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के मेहगांव एवं गोहद विधानसभा के उप चुनाव में व्यस्त होने के कारण सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित खरीदी तिथि के 12वें दिन बाजरा की खरीदी शुरू होने के बाद केंद्र से बाजरा का उठाव करने के लिए वाहनों की व्यवस्था नहीं हो सकी।

ऐसे में अटेर एवं प्रतापपुरा दोनों खरीद केंद्रों पर लगभग 15 हजार बोरियां जमा होने से खरीद केंद्रों पर जगह नहीं है। ऐसे में तुलाई बंद करनी पड़ी। जिससे किसानों को खरीद केंद्रों पर अपने नंबर आने के इंतजार में चार-चार दिन रुकना पड़ रहा है। किन्तु बुधवार को परिवहन करने वाले वाहनों का टेंडर होते ही गुरुवार से खरीदी केंद्रों से बाजरा का उठाव कार्य शुरू हो गया। लेकिन बाजरा का उठाव करने वाले वाहन कम होने से विलंब हो रहा है।

किसानों ने की पटवारी की शिकायत:तहसीलदार मनोज कुमार ने अटेर बाजरा खरीद केंद्र पर किसानों की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए हल्का पटवारी उमाशंकर दोहरे को नियुक्त किया। लेकिन पटवारी के कार्य से असंतुष्ट होकर गत दिवस किसान धर्मेंद्र भदौरिया, मोनू शर्मा, बेटू, रोहित भदौरिया, रनधोर सिंह आदि किसानों ने पटवारी उमाकांत दोहरे पर घर बैठकर अपने चहेतों को पहले नंबर देने का आरोप लगाया।

किसानों का कहना था कि खरीदी केंद्र कैंपस में 25 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली हैं जबकि पटवारी ने 43 तक के नंबर दे दिए हैं। इस पर तहसीलदार ने स्वयं खरीदी केंद्र पर आकर जांच करने की बात कही।

वेयर हाउस तक बाजरा पहुंचाने में देरी
खरीद केंद्र पर जगह का अभाव है। शनिवार को दीपावली का त्योहार होने से किसान चिंतित है। कि उनका बाजरा की तुलाई नही हो पाई तो दीपावली का त्योहार घर पर परिवार के साथ कैसे मनाएंगे। बाजरा परिवहन के लिए अभी मात्र एक ट्रक गुरुवार को लोड हुआ था। जिसमे 500 बोरी थी। खबर लिखे जाने तक शुक्रवार को दोपहर के 12.32 तक कोई ट्रक नही आया था ।

खरीद केंद्रों पर ट्रक आए, जगह की समस्या दूर होगी
^खरीदी केंद्र पर किसी भी किसान को परेशान नही होने दिया जाएगा। खरीदे जा चुके बाजरा को वेयर हाउस तक पहुंचाने के लिए खरीद केंद्रों पर ट्रक आ गए हैं। जिससे जगह की समस्या का भी समाधान हो गया है ।
उदय सिंह सिकरवार, एसडीएम, अटेर

