बाजार में इतनी भीड़ कि कई बार ट्रैफिक जाम:मतदान के दिन भी बाजार में करवाचौथ की भीड़

अटेर4 घंटे पहले
पति की लंबी आयु के लिए रखा जाने वाला करवाचौथ का त्याेहार 4 नवंबर बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा। इस त्योहार को लेकर मंगलवार को खरीददारी के लिए बाजार में महिलाओं की भीड़ उमड़ी। महिलाएं करवाचौथ के सामान के साथ ही शृंंगार का सामान खरीदने के लिए बाजार में पहुंची। लॉकडाउन के बाद इस त्योहार पर महिलाएं काफी संख्या में बाजार में पहुंच रही है। जिसके चलते जिले के गोरमी,अटेर, गोहद कस्बे के बाजार में रौनक दिखाई दी। गोरमी के मुख्य बाजार में महिलाएं दुकानों से जरूरी सामान खरीदने पहुंची। इसी तरह अटेर के बाजार में भी महिलाओं की भारी भीड़ रही। ज्ञात हो कि मंगलवार को मतदान था। इस दौरान मतदान के बाद महिलाएं बाजार से खरीदारी करने पहुंची।

सड़कों पर सजी दुकानें
त्योहारी सीजन के चलते ठेले गुमटी कारोबारियों ने रोड के पास ठेले रखकर अपनी दुकानें सजा ली है। पार्किंग न होने से बाजारों में खरीददारी के लिए आ रहे लोग दुकानों के सामने ही बेतरतीब तरीके से अपने वाहनों को पार्क कर रहे हैं, जिससे बाजार में जाम की स्थिति बन रही है। उधर दुकानदारों ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के बाद पहला त्योहार है जिससे लोग सीमित खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। जरूरत का सामान खरीदने ही बाजार में लोग आ रहे हैं।

