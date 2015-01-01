पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में रैबीज का इंजेक्शन नहीं, मरीजों को जाना पड़ रहा भिंड

अटेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अटेर का शासकीय अस्पताल ।
  • अटेर के अस्पताल में दो माह से कुत्ते के काटने पर लगने वाला इंजेक्शन नहीं
  • अस्पताल में रोज आते हैं 150 से ज्यादा मरीज, इनमें 5-6 कुत्ते काटने

अस्पताल में रोज आते हैं 150 से ज्यादा मरीज, इनमें 5-6 कुत्ते काटने भास्कर संवाददाता | अटेर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का दर्जा रखने वाले 30 पलंग वाले अटेर अस्पताल में आने वाले कुत्ता काटे मरीजों को लगने वाले रैबीज इंजेक्शन खत्म हो गए हैं। ऐसे में मरीजों को मजबूरन जिला अस्पताल की ओर दौड़ लगानी पड़ रही है। कुत्तों के काटने वाले मरीजों को लगने वाले रैबीज के इंजेक्शन पिछले दो सप्ताह से खत्म हो गए हैं।

हालांकि अटेर अस्पताल को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का दर्जा प्राप्त है। ऐसे में क्षेत्र के करीब आधा सैकड़ा गांवों से प्रतिदिन लगभग 150 मरीज दवाएं लेने आते हैं। जिनमें प्रतिदिन औसतन आधा दर्जन मरीज कुत्तों द्वारा कटे गए होते हैं। लेकिन अस्पताल में अक्सर रैबीज इंजेक्शनों की कमी बनी रहती है।

बीते चार दिन में अटेर कस्बे के दुबे मोहल्ला निवासी वैभव की 5 वर्षीय पुत्री एवं शाक्य मोहल्ला निवासी हुच्चे शाक्य के लड़के को कुत्ते द्वारा काट लेने पर रैबीज इंजेक्शन लगवाने जब सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अटेर पहुंचे तो उन्हें अस्पताल में इंजेक्शन नहीं होने की बात कहकर वापस लौटा दिया। मजबूरन दोनों मरीजों को रैबीज का इंजेक्शन लगवाने जिला अस्पताल जाना पड़ा। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अटेर के स्टोर प्रभारी भंवर सिंह शाक्य का कहना है कि अस्पताल में कुत्ता के काटने पर लगने वाले रैबीज इंजेक्शन कुछ दिनों से खत्म हो गए हैं।

कुत्ता के काटने पर रैबीज लगवाना जरूरी
डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अगर किसी को कुत्ता काट लेता है तो उसे रैबीज का इंजेक्शन लगवाना चाहिए। लेकिन उसे काटने वाले कुत्ते पर करीब 10 दिन नजर रखना चाहिए। अगर इस अवधि में उस कुत्ता की मृत्यु हो जाए या कहीं चला जावे, गुम हो जाए तो यह इंजेक्शन लगवाना आवश्यक है। या फिर किसी आवारा कुत्ते ने कही अन्य जगह पर काट लिया है। और मरीज कुत्ते पर नजर रखने की स्थिति में नही है तो भी रेबीज का इंजेक्शन लगवाना आवश्यक है। रेबीज का इंजेक्शन लगने के बाद मरीज को सुरक्षा मिलती है। इसलिए इस इंजेक्शन की अस्पताल में मांग है लेकिन यहां रेबीज का इंजेक्शन खत्म हो गया है। इसलिए मरीज परेशान हो रहे हैं।यहां पांच से आठ गांवों के लोग इलाज कराने आते हैं। इनमें से चार-पांच मरीज कुत्तों के काटने के होते हैं जिन्हें इंजेक्शन न मिलने की समस्या आ रही है।

अभी अवकाश पर हूं, आने के बाद ही कुछ कह पाऊंगा
परिवार में मांगलिक कार्यक्रम होने के कारण अभी में अवकाश पर हूं। अवकाश के बाद आने पर ही कुछ कह सकूंगा।
डॉक्टर जेएस राजपूत, बीएमओ, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अटेर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें