पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अटेर:दो वार्डों में नलों से पानी सप्लायी नहीं निजी बोर से खरीदने को मजबूर लोग

अटेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर के कुछ इलाकों में लोगों को पेयजल नहीं मिल रहा है ऐसे में लोग निजी बोरवेल से कनेक्शन लेकर पानी खरीदने को मजबूर है। नपा के नलों सके पर्याप्त पानी सप्लाई नहीं हो रही जिससे लोगों को पानी नहीं मिल रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार नगर के वार्ड 01 और वार्ड 15में नलों पानी सप्लाई की व्यवस्था न होने से यहां के लोग पेयजल के लिए परेशान है। नगर के बरा रोड,बिजली घर रोड, पचपेड़ तिराहा सहित कई क्षेत्रों में लोग पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि कुछ जगह नल है लेकिन उनसे पानी नहीं आता है। कई इलाकों में हैंडपंप से पानी मिलता है लेकिन वे भी सूखने की कगार पर हैं। इस परेशानी के चलते लोग निजी बोरवेल वालों से पाइप डालकर कनेक्शन लेते है जिसके बदलें बोरवेल मालिक को 300 से 500 रुपए मासिक भुगतान करना पड़ता है। स्थानीय निवासी सुरेश ने बताया कि उन्होंने पानी के लिए एक निजी बोर से अपना पाइप डाल लिया है। जिससे उन्हें पैसे भुगतान करे पर पानी मिलता है। नगर पालिका प्रशासन को इन कॉलोनियों में पानी की समुचित व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए। इस समस्या को लेकर नगर पालिका अधिकारियों का कहना है कि समस्या के समाधान के लिए विचार करेंगे।

गर्मी के मौसम में पानी के लिए भटकते हैं लोग
अभी पेयजल की समस्या कम है लेकिन गर्मी के मौसम में पेयजल संकट विकराल हो जाता है। लोगों को जरूरत के अनुसार पानी नहीं मिलता। नपा ने कुछ स्थानों पर नल की लाइनें डालकर कनेक्शन दिए हैं लेकिन उनमें पर्याप्त पानी नहीं आता है। जिससे लोग पानी की समस्या को लेकर परेशान रहते हैं। स्थानीय निवासियों ने बताया कि वे नलों का भुगतान करने को तैयार हैं लेकिन उनके लिए पानी का इंतजाम होना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें