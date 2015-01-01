पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की वारदात:बदरवास थाने के सामने से सिपाही, पूर्व पार्षद सहित तीन की बाइक चोरी

बदरवास4 घंटे पहले
  • तीसरे घर से चोर पर्स, दो जोड़ी जूते व बच्चों का स्कूल बैग भी चुरा ले गए, पर्स में 26 हजार 500 रुपए थे

पुलिस थाने के सामने गली में रविवार-सोमवार की दरम्यानी रात सिपाही, पूर्व पार्षद सहित तीन लोगों की बाइक चोरी चली गईं हैं। अज्ञात बदमाश तीसरे घर से युवक का पर्स, दो जोड़ी जूते व बच्चों का स्कूल बैग चुराकर ले गए हैं। पर्स में युवक के 26 हजार 500 रुपए रखे हुए थे। खास बात यह है कि देर रात तक पुलिस ने चोरी का प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किया। जबकि सिपाही खुद बदरवास थाने में पदस्थ है। यहां तक कि बदमाशों की सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी उपलब्ध करा दी गई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक रविवार-सोमवार की रात 3 बजे से 4 बजे के बीच पुलिस थाने की सामने वाली गली में छह अज्ञात बदमाश आए और वार्ड 5 के पूर्व पार्षद राजेंद्र उर्फ लल्लू ग्वाल के घर से उनकी बाइक, मकान में किराए से रहने वाले सिपाही सुरेंद्र राय की बाइक और पड़ोसी आनंद ग्वाल के घर से तीसरी बाइक चुराकर ले गए। पिछली गली में चोर संजीव जाट के घर पहुंचे और यहां से उनका पर्स चुरा लिया।

पर्स में 26 हजार 500 रुपए रखने होने की बात कही है। साथ ही घर से दो जोड़ी जूते और बच्चों का किताबों से भरा स्कूल बैग भी चोरी चला गया है। चोरी की घटना के बाद सोमवार की सुबह पुलिस थाने में सूचना दी। सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी मुहैया करा दी है। इसके बाद भी पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किया और चोरों को भी नहीं ढूंढ पाई है। जबकि सिपाही सुरेंद्र राय खुद उसी थाने में पदस्थ हैं।

दो दुकानों के भी ताले तोड़, चोरी कुछ नहीं गया
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में छह बदमाश दिखाई दे रहे हैं। बदमाश हाथों में गुलेल लेकर चलते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। जाते वक्त घुरवार रोड पर भी दो दुकानों के ताले तोड़ गए हैं। एक दुकान खाली और दूसरी में सोयाबीन भरा है। लेकिन दोनों दुकानों से कुछ भी चोरी नहीं होने की सूचना है।

